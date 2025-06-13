Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce Additional Fall Tour Dates

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have announced a new run of fall tour dates. The additional shows will extend the band’s schedule with nine new stops in cities including Omaha, Phoenix, San Diego, and Santa Barbara.

The band will begin this latest stretch of shows after appearing at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, Kentucky. The fall tour kicks off September 16 at Val Air Ballroom in Des Moines, Iowa. From there, the group will make stops at Kansas City’s Starlight Amphitheater, Zoo Amphitheater in Oklahoma City, and Gallagher Square in San Diego. Additional performances are scheduled for Santa Barbara Bowl and the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival in San Francisco, where the tour will wrap on October 3.

| RELATED: From Bourbon Legends to Phish: Bourbon & Beyond Unveils 2025 Food, Drink, Music Plans |

Select shows will feature opening performances by Hannah Cohen, Trampled By Turtles, and Kevin Morby. Alongside their headlining dates, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will also serve as special guests for The Lumineers on select dates. Additionally, Rateliff is scheduled to support Mumford & Sons at a handful of shows later this year.

Presale tickets for the newly announced dates are available now. General public onsale will begin June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and additional ticketing details, fans can visit the Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

June 20 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre – Outlaw Music Festival •

June 21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center – Outlaw Music Festival •

June 22 — Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center – Outlaw Music Festival •

June 24 — Asheville, NC—Asheville Yards Amphitheater +

June 25 — Franklin, TN—FirstBank Amphitheater – Outlaw Music Festival •

June 27 — Memphis, TN—Radians Amphitheater – Outlaw Music Festival •

June 28 — Maryland Heights, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Outlaw Music Festival •

June 29 — Ridgedale, MO — Thunder Ridge Nature Arena – Outlaw Music Festival •

August 2 — Denver, CO — Empower Field at Mile High »

August 3 — New Orleans, LA — Woldenburg Park =

August 4 — Spartanburg, SC — Piedmont Fairgrounds =

August 5 — Richmond, VA — Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront =

August 7 — Burlington, VT — Champlain Valley Exposition Center =

August 16 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ~

September 12 — East Aurora, NY — Borderland Festival •

September 14 — Louisville, KY — Bourbon & Beyond •

September 16 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom +

September 19 — Moline, IL — Vibrant Arena +*

September 20 — Minneapolis, MN — Huntington Bank Stadium – Farm Aid •

September 23— Omaha, NE — Council Bluffs +

September 24— Kansas City, MO — Starlight Amphitheater +

September 26— Oklahoma City, OK — Zoo Amphitheater +

September 27— Taos, NM — Kit Carson Park +

September 29— Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre +

September 30 —San Diego, CA — Gallagher Square +

October 2— Santa Barbara, CA — Santa Barbara Bowl +

October 3 — San Francisco, CA — Hardly Strictly Bluegrass •

+with support from Hannah Cohen

*with support from Trampled By Turtles

~with support from Kevin Morby

=Nathaniel Rateliff Solo On The Mumford & Sons And Friends Tour

»Supporting The Lumineers

•Festival