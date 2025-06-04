Phish Announces Additional 2025 Tour Dates

Phish has expanded its 2025 U.S. tour schedule with the announcement of seven new shows slated for September. The additional dates will take the band through Alabama, Georgia, and Virginia, rounding out an already extensive run of summer concerts.

The newly announced performances begin with a two-night engagement at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater in Birmingham, Alabama. From there, Phish will head to Alpharetta, Georgia, for consecutive nights at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, before concluding the run with a three-night stint at Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.

A ticket request period for these new shows is currently underway at tickets.phish.com and will remain open through Monday, June 9, at 12 p.m. ET. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 13, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

The late summer concerts follow Phish’s previously scheduled 2025 tour dates, which are set to begin June 21 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The initial leg of the tour includes stops in several markets throughout the Northeast and Midwest, culminating with a three-night stand at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York, in late July.

Phish is also scheduled to headline the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 12.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Phish website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

06/20 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

06/21 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

06/22 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

06/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

06/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/03 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

07/04 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

07/05 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

07/09 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

07/11 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

07/12 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

07/13 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

07/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

07/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/22 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/23 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

07/26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

07/27 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

09/12 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

09/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

09/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/17 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/19 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

09/20 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

09/21 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum