PinkPantheress Confirms Fall 2025 North American Tour

PinkPantheress has announced plans for a North American tour set to take place this fall. The pop singer confirmed she will hit the road for a string of nine shows in select U.S. cities beginning this October.

The tour, titled An Evening With PinkPantheress, will open with two performances in Brooklyn on October 24 and 25. From there, the artist will head to Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco before wrapping up on November 13 at Fox Theater.

The announcement follows the release of PinkPantheress’ latest mixtape, Fancy That, which arrived in May.

Tickets for the tour will be made available through a series of presale events. An artist presale will begin on Wednesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Spotify will hold its own presale on Thursday, June 19 at 12 p.m. local time. The general public on-sale is scheduled for Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to the North American tour, PinkPantheress is also scheduled for several major international appearances. Later this month, she will perform at the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom. Additionally, she is slated to perform back-to-back shows in London as well as a performance at the 2025 edition of Corona Capital in Mexico City.

Full ticketing information and updates will be available through PinkPantheress official website.

A list of tour dates can be found below:

06/25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

09/18 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

09/19 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater