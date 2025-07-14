All Time Low Reveal European, UK Leg of ‘Everyone’s Talking’ World Tour

The pop-punkers of All Time Low are celebrating the release of their forthcoming record with a world tour and just dropped a fresh round of dates across Europe and the U.K.

The newly-announced leg of the tour kicks-off in Glasgow on January 20. From there, they’ll appear in Manchester, London, Paris, Brussels, Hamburg, Stockholm, and Cologne, stopping at venues along the way like Oslo’s Sentrum Scene, Klub Stodola in Warszawa, Prague’s SaSaZu, and ChorusLife Arena in Bergamo. They’ll wrap-up in Madrid, Spain at Sala Riviera on February 16.

Throughout the run, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox will provide support.

Fans can sign up for tickets here.

The European leg of the tour follows a North American run, which is set to begin on October 4 in Missoula, Montana. Throughout the trek, they’ll stop in Seattle, Dallas, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Boston, appearing at venues like Toronto’s HISTORY, San Jose Civic, Fort Lauderdale’s War Memorial Auditorium, The Met Philadelphia, and New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center. They’ll wrap-up at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on November 29.

Everyone’s Talking, the group’s 10th studio album, is due October 17 via their own imprint, Basement Noise Records. The LP, which includes previously-released singles “The Weather” and “Suckerpunch,” follows 2023’s Tell Me I’m Alive.

All Time Low first arrived on the scene in 2006 with Put Up Or Shut Up, followed by 2007’s So Wrong, It’s Right. They immediately garnered attention with tracks like “Dear Maria, Count Me In,” “Poppin’ Champagne,” and “Jasey Rae.” In 2009, their breakthrough album Nothing Personal arrived with fan-favorites “Weightless,” “Lost In Stereo,” and the gut-wrenching ballad “Therapy.”

While years came and went, the group continued with six more albums, including 2023’s Tell Me I’m Alive, which produced singles “Calm Down” and “Sleepwalking.” They’ve since been compared among the likes of pop-punk giants Fall Out Boy and blink-182, became Warped Tour veterans and appeared at the emo revival fest When We Were Young, and collaborated with the likes of “Pop-Punk Princess” Avril Lavigne and pop star Demi Lovato.

They last toured in support of their 20-year anniversary, stopping at legendary venues across the country.

Find All Time Low’s full list of world tour dates below:

2025

Oct 4 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Oct 8 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

Oct 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Oct 11 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

Oct 12 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct 14 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Oct 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

Oct 18-19 – Las Vegas NV @ When We Were Young Festival

Oct 21 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Oct 22 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

Oct 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct 25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Oct 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

Oct 28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Oct 29 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

Oct 31 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Nov 2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Nov 3 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Nov 5- Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Nov 7 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

Nov 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Nov 11 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

Nov 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium

Nov 15 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

Nov 16 – Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour

Nov 18 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

Nov 19 – Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center

Nov 21- Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

Nov 22 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov 25 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

Nov 26 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

Nov 28 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

Nov 29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

2026

January 20 – Glasgow @ OVO Hydro

January 22 – Cardiff @ Utilita Arena

January 23 – Manchester @ Co-op Live

January 24 – London @ The O2

January 26 – Paris @ Salle Pleyel

January 27 – Brussels @ Ancienne Belgique

January 29 – Tilburg @ 013

January 31 – Hamburg @ Grosse Freiheit

February 2 – Stockholm @ Arenan

February 3 – Oslo @ Sentrum Scene

February 4 – Copenhagen @ Vega

February 6 – Cologne @ Palladium

February 8 – Warsaw @ Stodola

February 9 – Prague @ SaSaZu

February 10 – Zurich @ X-Tra

February 12 – Munich @ TonHalle

February 13 – Bergamo @ ChorusLife Arena

February 15 – Barcelona @ Razzmatazz

February 16 – Madrid @ Riviera