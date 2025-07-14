All Time Low Reveal European, UK Leg of ‘Everyone’s Talking’ World Tour

The pop-punkers of All Time Low are celebrating the release of their forthcoming record with a world tour and just dropped a fresh round of dates across Europe and the U.K.
The newly-announced leg of the tour kicks-off in Glasgow on January 20. From there, they’ll appear in Manchester, London, Paris, Brussels, Hamburg, Stockholm, and Cologne, stopping at venues along the way like Oslo’s Sentrum Scene, Klub Stodola in Warszawa, Prague’s SaSaZu, and ChorusLife Arena in Bergamo. They’ll wrap-up in Madrid, Spain at Sala Riviera on February 16.
Throughout the run, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox will provide support.
Fans can sign up for tickets here.
The European leg of the tour follows a North American run, which is set to begin on October 4 in Missoula, Montana. Throughout the trek, they’ll stop in Seattle, Dallas, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Boston, appearing at venues like Toronto’s HISTORY, San Jose Civic, Fort Lauderdale’s War Memorial Auditorium, The Met Philadelphia, and New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center. They’ll wrap-up at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on November 29.
Everyone’s Talking, the group’s 10th studio album, is due October 17 via their own imprint, Basement Noise Records. The LP, which includes previously-released singles “The Weather” and “Suckerpunch,” follows 2023’s Tell Me I’m Alive.
All Time Low first arrived on the scene in 2006 with Put Up Or Shut Up, followed by 2007’s So Wrong, It’s Right. They immediately garnered attention with tracks like “Dear Maria, Count Me In,” “Poppin’ Champagne,” and “Jasey Rae.” In 2009, their breakthrough album Nothing Personal arrived with fan-favorites “Weightless,” “Lost In Stereo,” and the gut-wrenching ballad “Therapy.”
While years came and went, the group continued with six more albums, including 2023’s Tell Me I’m Alive, which produced singles “Calm Down” and “Sleepwalking.” They’ve since been compared among the likes of pop-punk giants Fall Out Boy and blink-182, became Warped Tour veterans and appeared at the emo revival fest When We Were Young, and collaborated with the likes of “Pop-Punk Princess” Avril Lavigne and pop star Demi Lovato.
They last toured in support of their 20-year anniversary, stopping at legendary venues across the country.
Find All Time Low’s full list of world tour dates below:
All Time Low | ‘Everyone’s Talking’ The World Tour Dates
2025
Oct 4 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
Oct 8 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
Oct 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
Oct 11 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
Oct 12 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct 14 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
Oct 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
Oct 18-19 – Las Vegas NV @ When We Were Young Festival
Oct 21 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
Oct 22 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
Oct 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct 25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
Oct 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
Oct 28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
Oct 29 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
Oct 31 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Nov 2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Nov 3 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Nov 5- Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Nov 7 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!
Nov 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Nov 11 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
Nov 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Nov 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium
Nov 15 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound
Nov 16 – Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour
Nov 18 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
Nov 19 – Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center
Nov 21- Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
Nov 22 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov 25 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center
Nov 26 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
Nov 28 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks
Nov 29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
2026
January 20 – Glasgow @ OVO Hydro
January 22 – Cardiff @ Utilita Arena
January 23 – Manchester @ Co-op Live
January 24 – London @ The O2
January 26 – Paris @ Salle Pleyel
January 27 – Brussels @ Ancienne Belgique
January 29 – Tilburg @ 013
January 31 – Hamburg @ Grosse Freiheit
February 2 – Stockholm @ Arenan
February 3 – Oslo @ Sentrum Scene
February 4 – Copenhagen @ Vega
February 6 – Cologne @ Palladium
February 8 – Warsaw @ Stodola
February 9 – Prague @ SaSaZu
February 10 – Zurich @ X-Tra
February 12 – Munich @ TonHalle
February 13 – Bergamo @ ChorusLife Arena
February 15 – Barcelona @ Razzmatazz
February 16 – Madrid @ Riviera