Bruce Springsteen Reveals Most Successful Tour To-Date, Grosses $729.7 Million

Bruce Springsteen just wrapped-up his biggest tour to-date, raking in more than half a billion dollars across three years.

According to Billboard Boxscore, the Springsteen and E Street Band 2023-2025 tour grossed a whopping $729.7 million, selling 4.9 million tickets in total across 129 shows. The tour, which kicked-off in May 2023, concluded in early July in Italy. This marks The Boss’ largest tour to-date, following his previous record on the “Wrecking Ball World Tour” in 2012-2013, which brought-in $347 million and sold 3.6 million tickets.

In addition to his own tours, Springsteen’s trek is now among the 10 highest-grossing tours in history, clocking in at No. 7 after Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and U2.

Springsteen also made headlines throughout the tour for his political views. While overseas on the European leg of the run, Springsteen turned Co-op Live’s stage into a pulpit against authoritarianism, calling Trump “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” and urged fans to “raise your voices” for democracy.

“The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock-and-roll in dangerous times,” Springsteen told the packed arena moments before launching into “Land of Hope and Dreams.” “In my home, the America I love … is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration. Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American spirit to rise with us.”

In very Trump-like fashion, the president vowed on Truth Social that he would seek federal investigations into not only Springsteen, but any other celebrities who campaigned for the then-Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during the 2024 election.

He called Springsteen “highly overrated” and a “pushy obnoxious jerk” and issuing what some have interpreted as a veiled threat – that he “ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the country…. Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

Amid the remarks, Springsteen cover bands felt the burn; one cover band, No Surrender, was set to perform at Riv’s Toms River Hub in Toms River, New Jersey when the owner abruptly called-off the performance. He said that the performance would be “too risky at the moment,” and even texted bassist Guy Fleming, noting that his establishment’s customer base is “red and won’t stand for [Springsteen’s] bullshit.”