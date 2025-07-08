Dropkick Murphys Unleash Politically-Charged Album ‘For The People,’ Reveal Free Quincy Show

Dropkick Murphys have released their 13th studio album For The People, a fiery and unapologetic return to their punk rock roots, alongside news of a free show this coming weekend.

The Boston-based Celtic punk legends will release the album on CD and vinyl — featuring five bonus tracks — on October 10 through their own Dummy Luck Music label and Play It Again Sam. For The People is available now digitally.

The new record is steeped in political and social commentary, tackling injustice and division with the same working-class energy that has defined the band for nearly three decades. For The People is led by the single “Who’ll Stand With Us?”, a rallying cry for unity that takes aim at the forces dividing American communities. The single is accompanied by a striking video that underscores the song’s urgent message of activism and solidarity.

“The Celtic punk legends are in reeling, anthem-filled form, bolstered by their trademark gang vocal hooks,” Steve Beebee of Kerrang! said in an album review. “It’s classic Murphys – a band with nothing left to prove, but much still to offer. That opener is simply the best song they’ve released in over a decade, performed with the type of hard driven, working-class conviction that gave them life in the first place.”

To celebrate the release, Dropkick Murphys are planning two special events in the Boston area. On Friday, July 11, the band will be honored during Dropkick Murphys Night at Fenway Park. Fans attending the Red Sox game can take home a limited-edition “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” bobblehead, with a portion of ticket sales supporting the band’s Claddagh Fund, which has raised over $20 million for children, veterans, and addiction recovery programs. The band, however, will not be performing this night.

On Saturday, July 12, the band will take the stage for a free hometown album release show in Quincy, Massachusetts — where Dropkick Murphys formed in 1996. As a part of the Quincy400 celebration marking the city’s 400th anniversary, the show will take place on Hancock Street at The Common in Quincy Center, with festivities kicking off at 4 p.m.

Next, the band joins Bad Religion for the Summer of Discontent co-headlining tour, running from July 22 through August 17. Dropkick Murphys will also appear at several major festivals including Punk In The Park Denver, Riot Fest, and Furnace Fest, before heading to Europe this fall.

Find Dropkick Murphys’ full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Dropkick Murphys | Tour Dates 2025