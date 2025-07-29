The Kraft Heinz Company, Live Nation Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Kraft Heinz is joining forces with Live Nation in a multi-year partnership that will bring its food brands to music fans across 80 venues in the United States.

The collaboration designates Kraft Heinz as the Official Condiment and Official Mac & Cheese provider at select Live Nation locations. Concertgoers can expect to see HEINZ Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, and KRAFT Deluxe Mac & Cheese incorporated into menus at concerts, festivals, and events throughout the year.

The partnership kicks off at Lollapalooza, set for July 31 to August 3 in Chicago, where HEINZ will serve as the presenting sponsor of “Chow Town,” the festival’s central food hub.

“By partnering with Live Nation, we’re able to create unforgettable experiences that bring fans together through food, live music, and entertainment,” said Peter Hall, president of Elevation, North America at Kraft Heinz.

“As part of our company strategy, we continue to look for ways to engage with consumers anywhere they’re eating outside of the kitchen – including at music festivals, concerts, and more,” Hall continued.

“Our partnership with Live Nation is a great example of this in action, helping us turn up the flavor and highlight our beloved sauce portfolio to music fans nationwide.”

The move comes as food continues to play a growing role in the live music experience. According to Live Nation insights, nearly half of concertgoers identify as “foodies,” with about two-thirds reporting they’re more willing to try new flavors at shows.

Russell Wallach, global president of media and sponsorship at Live Nation shared, “Food is a key part of the fan experience, and we’re excited to welcome Kraft Heinz, one of the most beloved names in food, to our expanding portfolio of food and beverage partners,.”

The deal aligns with Kraft Heinz’s broader push to expand its footprint across restaurants, hospitality, and travel venues, tapping into consumer demand for elevated food offerings in non-traditional settings.