Lollapalooza Chicago 2025 Dates: July 31-August 3 in Grant Park

Lollapalooza has announced its return to Chicago for 2025, setting dates for July 31 through August 3 at its familiar Grant Park location. While organizers have yet to reveal the lineup for this summer’s festival, anticipation is already beginning to build among fans waiting to see who will appear on this iconic stage.

The event will once again take over Grant Park for four days, welcoming thousands of attendees from around the globe. The sprawling grounds traditionally host a range of top-tier artists, and fans can look to the festival’s previous years for a sense of how varied and spectacular the lineup might be. The 2024 edition included headlining sets from Hozier, Tyler, the Creator, SZA, Stray Kids, The Killers, Future x Metro Boomin, Melanie Martinez, and Blink-182, alongside performances by Skrillex, Renee Rapp, Kesha, Deftones, Tate McRae, Cults, and Brandi Cyrus.

👋 See you this summer, Chicago pic.twitter.com/HM8OQzsFp3 — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 4, 2025

Ticket details for 2025 have not been announced, but typically, Lollapalooza sells both multi-day and single-day passes, ranging from general admission to VIP and VIP+ for fans seeking an upgraded experience. For official updates and ticket information as it becomes available, visit lollapalooza.com. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces, including Lollapalooza Tickets through Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding the service fees found on many other sites.

Lollapalooza has a storied history as one of the most prominent music festivals in the world, known for delivering diverse lineups that cater to fans of pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM, and more. The Chicago festival consistently draws significant crowds to Grant Park and has become a highlight of the summer concert season in the Midwest.

Lollapalooza 2025 Festival Dates

Date Venue and City July 31, 2025 Grant Park, Chicago, IL August 1, 2025 Grant Park, Chicago, IL August 2, 2025 Grant Park, Chicago, IL August 3, 2025 Grant Park, Chicago, IL

