World Cup 26 ticket application process opens September 10

FIFA World Cup 2026 - image of the championship trophy in front of flags of the three host nations for the tournament - Canada, Mexico, and the United States (image via FIFA website)

FIFA will open the first ticket-draw application window for the 2026 men’s World Cup on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, kicking off a multi-phase sales process expected to move access to the tournament’s 6.5 million seats across three host nations.

“Following the incredible success of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, excitement is reaching new heights for the FIFA World Cup 26,” says FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “We’re looking forward to welcoming the world back to North America, as Canada, Mexico and the United States host what will be the biggest and greatest sporting event ever. We encourage fans everywhere to get ready to secure their place – these will be the most coveted seats in world sport.” Hospitality tickets through On Location have already been made available for purchase, though the price points are significantly higher than tickets alone are expected to cost. Packages that include access to matches across the entire tournament at a single venue range from $5,000 and up, while single match prices for tickets plus hospitality offerings for games in group play and Round of 32 go for $1,400 or more. FURTHER READING: FIFA 2026 Single-Match Hospitality Tickets Available for Early Rounds

How to get in the first draw for FIFA ’26 Tickets

Fans must create (or log in with) a FIFA ID at FIFA.com/tickets before they can submit an application on Sept. 10.

before they can submit an application on Sept. 10. The draw will allocate tickets at random; successful applicants will be able to complete payment in a later window.

Subsequent sales phases will include first-come, first-served periods and last-minute releases right up to the final on July 19, 2026.

Tournament at a glance

Opening match: June 11, 2026, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

June 11, 2026, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Final: July 19, 2026, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

July 19, 2026, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. Format: 48 national teams, 104 matches in 16 host cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

FIFA notes that details on payment options, pricing tiers and specific ticket products will vary by phase and will be published “in the coming months,” after the tournament draw in December assigns teams to venues and kick-off time.

With less than a year until the opening whistle in Mexico City, the global scramble for seats is about to begin in earnest.