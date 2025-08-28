Kneecap Cancels Sold-Out US Tour Amid UK Court Case, British Government ‘Witch Hunt’

Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap has called-off their sold-out tour across the United States amid an upcoming court hearing in the United Kingdom.

The group shared the news on social media, noting that “we have some bad news” for their U.S. fans.

“Due to the proximity of our next court hearing in London to the first date of the tour, as the British government continues its witch-hunt, we will have to cancel all 15 US tour dates in October,” Kneecap said. “With every show fully sold out, to tens of thousands of fans, this is news we are sad to deliver.”

Kneecap added that “once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour to all you great heads.” Ticketholders will be able to receive refunds via point of purchase.

The group also shared that they will be “sharing something very special for US fans next week so that we can still link in with you all in October.” Canadian shows are still scheduled to move forward as-planned.

Kneecap member Mo Chara, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, is set to appear before court after he was charged with a terror offense by London authorities. He was accused of displaying a flag in support of the Islamic militant group Hezbollah last November during a concert at the O2 Forum.

The trio has been under fire over the past year following their pro-Palestine performance at Coachella, displaying “F**k Israel, Free Palestine” on the screens behind them. Since the on-stage protest, the band said they’ve been made targets of a “smear campaign.”

They were removed from Scotland’s TRNSMT festival, as well as Germany’s Hurricane Festival and Southside Festival. Then, Hungary banned them from entering the country — which included their appearance at Sziget Festival — as authorities said in a statement that the group “posed a national security threat.”