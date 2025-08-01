Visa cardholders can register for early “draw” to FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets

FIFA World Cup 2026 - image of the championship trophy in front of flags of the three host nations for the tournament - Canada, Mexico, and the United States (image via FIFA website)

Visa cardholders will get the first crack at FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets when an exclusive presale draw opens on Sept. 10, FIFA announced Thursday. The “Visa Presale Draw” lets fans register between Sept. 10–19 for a chance to buy seats in the tournament’s opening sales phase—a window in which Visa will be the only accepted form of payment.

To take part, fans must create a FIFA ID at FIFA.com/tickets and complete an online application any time during the 10-day period. FIFA will then run a random draw and begin emailing selected applicants on or after Sept. 30, assigning each a dedicated purchase slot in October. Ticket availability during those time slots will be first-come, first-served.

“Excitement for the FIFA World Cup 26 is building fast, and Sept. 10 is a date every football fan should have marked in their calendar,” said Romy Gai, FIFA’s chief business officer, calling the presale “a gateway to the most inclusive and spectacular tournament in our history.”

Frank Cooper, Visa’s chief marketing officer, added that the payments giant aims to “fuel the passion of the global football community and ensure the economic impact of the tournament reaches far beyond the final whistle.”

Because demand is expected to far outstrip supply, FIFA will roll out additional ticketing phases with broader payment options later this year; specifics on those rounds are due in September. Hospitality packages, which bundle premium seating with food and amenities, are already on sale at FIFA.com/hospitality. FIFA is urging fans to buy only through its official channels to avoid invalid or fraudulent tickets.

The 2026 tournament—the first to feature 48 teams and 104 matches—will be staged across 16 venues in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Match tickets do not guarantee entry into a host country, so fans should confirm visa and travel requirements well in advance.