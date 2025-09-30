Cardi B Announces Additional Stops to “Little Miss Drama Tour

Cardi B has expanded her upcoming “Little Miss Drama Tour,” confirming she will now play two shows each in Los Angeles, New York City, and Atlanta.

The rapper is now scheduled to perform at the Kia Forum on February 15 and 16, Madison Square Garden on March 25 and 26, and State Farm Arena on April 17 and 18.

“MORE DATES! MORE DRAMA,” Cardi wrote on social media while announcing the additional shows. “By heavy demand second dates for NYC, ATL, and LA going on sale at 10am your local time!!!”

| RELATED: It’s Happening: Cardi B Plots First-Ever Arena Tour to Support Sophomore Record |

The tour marks Cardi B’s first headlining arena run and supports her new album Am I the Drama?. The trek opens February 11, 2026, in Palm Springs. From there, the rapper is set to make stops in cities such as Las Vegas, Vancouver, Seattle, Austin, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

Before the tour begins, Cardi will perform at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on September 27, filling in for The Weeknd.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Cardi B’s official website.