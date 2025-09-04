Katy Perry’s ‘The Lifetimes Tour’ Tops 1.1 Million Tickets Sold

Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour has reached a major milestone, with more than 1.1 million tickets sold to-date. According to figures shared by her management with Billboard, the tour has generated over $80 million in ticket sales, making it one of Perry’s most successful live outings in recent years.

The tour began on April 23 in Mexico City and continued with a show in Monterrey. The Perry was then slated to perform two concerts in Mexico City, however, were ultimately canceled due to the venue not being ready. Following the scrapped shows, the “Firework” singer traveled across the United States for eight shows.

In June, the tour moved to Australia with concerts in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide. Afterward, Perry returned to North America for 17 additional U.S. shows and seven performances in Canada.

Notably, Perry played to a sold-out audience at Madison Square Garden in New York City, defying critics who doubted she could fill the arena.

Upcoming performances include the South American leg, which will open on September 6 in Chile, followed by dates in Argentina and Brazil. The European run starts October 4 to 5 in Belfast and will include stops in Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, and two shows in London.

The European schedule also features concerts in Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Hungary, Poland, Czechia, Italy, and Spain. Additionally, Six shows are confirmed in China, with stops in Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Haikou. The tour will then continue to Japan before concluding in Abu Dhabi on December 7.

For more information and additional details on Perry’s upcoming shows, fans can visit the singer’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

09/06/2025 – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida – Santiago

09/09/2025 – Movistar Arena – Buenos Aires

09/10/2025 – Movistar Arena – Buenos Aires

09/14/2025 – The Town 2025 – Sao Paulo

09/16/2025 – Ligga Arena – Curitiba

09/19/2025 – Arena BRB Mane Garrincha – Brasilia

10/04/2025 – SSE Arena – Belfast

10/05/2025 – SSE Arena – Belfast

10/07/2025 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow

10/08/2025 – AO Arena – Manchester

10/10/2025 – Utilita Arena – Sheffield

10/11/2025 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham

10/13/2025 – The O2 – London

10/14/2025 – The O2 – London

10/16/2025 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp

10/17/2025 – ZAG Arena – Hannover

10/19/2025 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen

10/21/2025 – Uber Arena – Berlin

10/23/2025 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne

10/24/2025 – Accor Arena – Paris

10/27/2025 – MVM Dome – Budapest

10/28/2025 – Tauron Arena – Krakow

10/30/2025 – O2 Arena – Prague

10/31/2025 – Olympiahalle – Munich

11/02/2025 – Unipol Arena – Bologna

11/04/2025 – Accor Arena – Paris

11/05/2025 – Accor Arena – Paris

11/07/2025 – LDLC Arena – Lyon

11/09/2025 – Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona

11/11/2025 – Movistar Arena – Madrid

11/21/2025 – Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium – Hangzhou

11/22/2025 – Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium – Hangzhou

11/24/2025 – Mercedes Benz Arena – Shanghai

11/25/2025 – Mercedes Benz Arena – Shanghai

11/26/2025 – Mercedes Benz Arena – Shanghai

11/29/2025 – Wuyuanhe Stadium – Haikou

12/03/2025 – Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo

12/07/2025 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Abu Dhabi