Katy Perry’s ‘The Lifetimes Tour’ Tops 1.1 Million Tickets Sold

Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour has reached a major milestone, with more than 1.1 million tickets sold to-date. According to figures shared by her management with Billboard, the tour has generated over $80 million in ticket sales, making it one of Perry’s most successful live outings in recent years.
The tour began on April 23 in Mexico City and continued with a show in Monterrey. The Perry was then slated to perform two concerts in Mexico City, however, were ultimately canceled due to the venue not being ready. Following the scrapped shows, the “Firework” singer traveled across the United States for eight shows.
In June, the tour moved to Australia with concerts in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide. Afterward, Perry returned to North America for 17 additional U.S. shows and seven performances in Canada.
Notably, Perry played to a sold-out audience at Madison Square Garden in New York City, defying critics who doubted she could fill the arena.
Upcoming performances include the South American leg, which will open on September 6 in Chile, followed by dates in Argentina and Brazil. The European run starts October 4 to 5 in Belfast and will include stops in Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, and two shows in London.
The European schedule also features concerts in Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Hungary, Poland, Czechia, Italy, and Spain. Additionally, Six shows are confirmed in China, with stops in Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Haikou. The tour will then continue to Japan before concluding in Abu Dhabi on December 7.
For more information and additional details on Perry’s upcoming shows, fans can visit the singer’s official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour Dates
09/06/2025 – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida – Santiago
09/09/2025 – Movistar Arena – Buenos Aires
09/10/2025 – Movistar Arena – Buenos Aires
09/14/2025 – The Town 2025 – Sao Paulo
09/16/2025 – Ligga Arena – Curitiba
09/19/2025 – Arena BRB Mane Garrincha – Brasilia
10/04/2025 – SSE Arena – Belfast
10/05/2025 – SSE Arena – Belfast
10/07/2025 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow
10/08/2025 – AO Arena – Manchester
10/10/2025 – Utilita Arena – Sheffield
10/11/2025 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham
10/13/2025 – The O2 – London
10/14/2025 – The O2 – London
10/16/2025 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp
10/17/2025 – ZAG Arena – Hannover
10/19/2025 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen
10/21/2025 – Uber Arena – Berlin
10/23/2025 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne
10/24/2025 – Accor Arena – Paris
10/27/2025 – MVM Dome – Budapest
10/28/2025 – Tauron Arena – Krakow
10/30/2025 – O2 Arena – Prague
10/31/2025 – Olympiahalle – Munich
11/02/2025 – Unipol Arena – Bologna
11/04/2025 – Accor Arena – Paris
11/05/2025 – Accor Arena – Paris
11/07/2025 – LDLC Arena – Lyon
11/09/2025 – Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona
11/11/2025 – Movistar Arena – Madrid
11/21/2025 – Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium – Hangzhou
11/22/2025 – Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium – Hangzhou
11/24/2025 – Mercedes Benz Arena – Shanghai
11/25/2025 – Mercedes Benz Arena – Shanghai
11/26/2025 – Mercedes Benz Arena – Shanghai
11/29/2025 – Wuyuanhe Stadium – Haikou
12/03/2025 – Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo
12/07/2025 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Abu Dhabi