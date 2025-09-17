‘We’re Here to Own the Meme and Do It Right’: Limewire Confirmed as Buyer of Fyre Fest Brand

Limewire, the early 2000’s nostalgic peer-to-peer file sharing platform — which now operates as a NFT marketplace — has been confirmed as the official mystery buyer of the Fyre Fest brand.

Limewire noted in a press release that they have a “reimagined vision” for Fyre that goes “beyond the digital realm and taps into real-world experiences, community, and surprise.” CEO Julian Zehetmayr said that their vision does not include a resurrection of the festival — cheekily adding that it comes “without the cheese sandwiches.”

“We’re not here to repeat the mistakes — we’re here to own the meme and do it right,” Limewire COO Marcus Feistl said in the release. “Fyre became a symbol of everything that can go wrong. Now it’s our chance to show what happens when you pair cultural relevance with real execution.”

While Limewire hasn’t revealed what they plan to do with the brand yet, the company launched a website, and fans are encouraged to sign up for their waitlist to be notified of any updates.

“What could possibly go wrong?” Limewire shared on social media alongside the announcement.

Earlier this year, convicted fraudster Billy McFarland sold the Fyre Fest brand on eBay after unsuccessfully attempting to bring back the festival, which faced several setbacks. The brand was purchased for $245,300, which McFarland called “so low.” McFarland congratulated the winner in a social media post, writing that “FYRE Festival is just one chapter of my story, and I’m excited to move onto my next one.”

For those who don’t remember: the first Fyre Festival turned out a disaster. The 2017 event was promoted on social media as a luxury event from some of the top influencers across the globe. It was billed as the “festival of the year” on the Bahamian Island of Great Exuma in the Caribbean, boasting villas, top-tier chef cuisine, and performances from acts like blink-182 and Disclosure.

Ticketholders showed up to the biggest scam of their lives; at the island, they were met with wet tents, no performers, and a boxed cheese sandwich for dinner. The disastrous, failed event sparked eight lawsuits and became an infamous cultural sensation, resulting in two film documentaries. It was also recently revealed that the festival’s memory will now live on in a musical.