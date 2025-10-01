Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean Announce 2026 Sanford Stadium Concert

Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean will reunite for a co-headlining concert at the University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium in 2026.

The concert is scheduled for April 25, 2026, and will be the first live music event at the Athens stadium in more than a decade.

Sanford Stadium, which holds about 93,000 people, last hosted a concert in 2013 when Aldean brought his Night Train Tour to the venue with Bryan as his opening act. That performance marked the first concert ever held at the stadium.

The 2026 concert will feature Bryan and Aldean as co-headliners, along with sets from Zach Top and Lauren Alaina. DJ Rock and Dee Jay Silver will also appear. The show will launch the Live Between the Hedges Concert Series Presented by Pruitt Health, a new initiative bringing live music to the stadium. Additional events for the series have not yet been announced.

In addition to the Sanford Stadium concert, Luke Bryan has several performances ahead. He is scheduled to appear at Country Calling in Ocean City on October 4 and will bring back his beachside festival Crash My Playa in 2026. The four-night event will return to Mexico’s Riviera Cancún from January 15 through 18 at the Moon Palace Cancún resort.

Meanwhile, Aldean is currently on the road with his Full Throttle Tour. He recently expanded the North American leg by adding nine additional dates.

Tickets for the University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium concert will first be available to fan club members starting Monday, September 29. General ticket sales open October 3.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Aldean’s official website or Bryan’s official website.