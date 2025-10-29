Tool, Shinedown Join My Chemical Romance to Headline 2026 Sonic Temple Festival

The Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will return to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, from May 14 to 17, with an expanded format that includes more than 140 bands across five stages.

Danny Wimmer Presents announced that Tool and Shinedown will join previously confirmed headliners My Chemical Romance and Bring Me The Horizon for next year’s edition. The 2026 lineup also includes Pierce The Veil, Good Charlotte, The Offspring, Godsmack, Sublime, Marilyn Manson, Staind, and Lamb of God.

Several notable moments will take place during the festival. Megadeth will perform as part of their farewell tour, Body Count featuring Ice-T will make their Sonic Temple debut, and Sepultura will also appear on their final tour.

The event will include rare performances from Coal Chamber and Egypt Central, along with the 20th anniversary celebration of The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus’ debut album Don’t You Fake It. Reunions from Snot and other bands will also add to the lineup’s appeal.

Shinedown frontman Brent Smith shared the band’s excitement about their headlining slot, saying, “Barry, Zach, Eric and I have waited for this opportunity to be a headliner at Sonic Temple for a very long time. We are going to go all out for this performance. We know the fans have very high expectations. So with that being said, we are going to give all of Ohio everything we’ve got!!!! Thank you to Danny Wimmer for this incredible opportunity!!! LET’S GO SHINEDOWN NATION.”

In addition to the live performances, the festival will continue its focus on visual art and immersive experiences. The Art Boutique, Art Towers, and Art Walls will return, featuring live installations and interactive art pieces throughout the weekend. Fans can also expect an expanded selection of food, beverage, and hospitality options curated for the event.

The announcement follows a record-setting year for the festival. The 2025 edition of Sonic Temple drew more than 175,000 attendees over four days, featuring over 100 bands on four stages. Danny Wimmer Presents called it the largest rock event ever held in Columbus. With next year’s expansion to five stages and over 140 artists, organizers expect another major turnout.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit Sonic Temple’s official website.

A complete Sonic Temple artist lineup can be found below:

Sonic Temple 2026 Lineup