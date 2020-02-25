Bret Michaels Sells Old Tour Bus For $170K With Meet and Greet

Poison’s frontman Bret Michaels has apparently listed his used tour bus for sale with a pair of tickets and meet and greet package attached....

Michaels’ 2014 Entegra Coach Aspire RV is currently listed for a “realistic price” of $169,995 on RV Trader, as Michaels is reportedly building a new custom coach for his upcoming tour with Poison. According to the listing, the RV has crossed 111,165 miles across the U.S. and Canada while on some of Michaels’ biggest solo treks and tours with Poison. The one-of-a-kind tour bus is described as “maintained and serviced to perfection” with a custom propane fireplace, a king size bed, sectional sofa, walk up closet, full kitchen, electric grill, and five TVs, among other amenities.

“Not only does this vehicle have active suspension, offering one of the best rides in an RV but you will also enjoy all the upgraded conveniences and features that the entrepreneur custom ordered and enjoyed for both his personal and professional travel,” the listing notes.

Along with the RV, the lucky buyer will erceive two tickets from Michaels’ guest list to a stadium show of their choice as well as a meet and greet and photo opportunity with the rockstar.

Learn more about the RV and see the listing here.

Poison is slated to head out on a stadium tour with Def Leppard and Motley Crue this summer. See the dates here.

Photos via RV Trader