John Legend Tops Monday’s Best-Selling Events

John Legend’s Massachusetts concert took the top spot on Monday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. Legend’s Massachusetts show is part of his Bigger Love tour, his first tour in three years. Americana-blues group The War and Treaty will open Legend’s shows.

The Los Angeles Lakers game against the New Orleans Pelicans took No. 2. The Lakers currently sit at the top of the NBA’s Western Conference, with the Pelicans attempting to climb up from the No. 10 spot. Rising country star Luke Combs took No. 3 for his Memphis show. Combs just extended his What You See Is What You Get tour through the end of the year following a highly successful 2019 for the singer.

A spring training match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants landed at No. 4. The two teams met over this past weekend for a spring training game, with the Dodgers taking the victory 10-4. Monster Jam in Arlington rounded out the top 5.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – February 24, 2020

1. John Legend & The War and Treaty (August 28, 2020 @ Tanglewood – Lenox, MA)

2. Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans (February 25, 2020 @ Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA)

3. Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (September 26, 2020 @ FedEx Forum – Memphis, TN)

4. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants (March 26, 2020 @ Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles, CA)

5. Monster Jam (February 29, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)

6. The Rolling Stones (May 12, 2020 @ BC Place Stadium – Vancouver, BC)

7. Masters Golf Tournament – Practice Round (April 7, 2020 @ Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, GA)

8. The Rolling Stones (May 8, 2020 @ SDCCU Stadium – San Diego, CA)

9. Kansas Jayhawks vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (February 24, 2020 @ Allen Fieldhouse – Lawrence, KS)

10. New Order & Pet Shop Boys (September 5, 2020 @ Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON)

11. Pearl Jam (April 4, 2020 @ Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO)

12. Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic (February 24, 2020 @ Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY)

13. Dave Matthews Band (June 16, 2020 @ Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT)

14. New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays (April 2, 2020 @ Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY)

15. The Rolling Stones (June 27, 2020 @ The Dome at America’s Center – St. Louis, MO)

16. Post Malone (February 24, 2020 @ PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA)

17. Monster Jam (March 14, 2020 @ Ford Field – Detroit, MI)

18. AMA Monster Energy Supercross (February 29, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA)

19. The Weeknd, Sabrino Claudio & Don Toliver (June 29, 2020 @ Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON)

20. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (June 23, 2020 @ Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City, MO)