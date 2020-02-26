The Weeknd took over Tuesday’s best-selling events with his upcoming summer tour, according to Ticket Club sales data. His Los Angeles, Anaheim and Chicago...

The Weeknd took over Tuesday’s best-selling events with his upcoming summer tour, according to Ticket Club sales data. His Los Angeles, Anaheim and Chicago shows took some of the top spots, with the R&B singer taking a total of 12 spots. The Weeknd’s upcoming album After Hours is slated to drop next month.

The Los Angeles Lakers game against the New Orleans Pelicans took No. 1. The Lakers were ultimately victorious 118-109, maintaining their status as No. 1 in the Western Conference. Luke Combs took a few spots on Tuesday’s top 20. His Chicago, Orlando and Raleigh shows all landed on the best-sellers after the rising country singer extended his What You See Is What You Get tour through the end of the year.

Maroon 5’s Mountain View show with Meghan Trainor also landed on the top 20. The pop band will embark on a lengthy summer tour ahead of their anticipated seventh studio album. Elton John’s Orlando stop on his farewell tour landed among the best-sellers as well.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – February 25, 2020

1. Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans (February 25, 2020 @ Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA)

2. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (August 15, 2020 @ Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA)

3. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (August 8, 2020 @ Honda Center – Anaheim, CA)

4. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (June 24, 2020 @ United Center – Chicago, IL)

5. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (June 29, 2020 @ Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON)

6. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (July 25, 2020 @ American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX)

7. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (August 11, 2020 @ Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ)

8. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (July 8, 2020 @ Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY)

9. Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (November 6, 2020 @ United Center – Chicago, IL)

10. Maroon 5 & Meghan Trainor (August 19, 2020 @ Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA)

11. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (August 9, 2020 @ Pechanga Arena – San Diego, CA)

12. Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (November 21, 2020 @ Amway Center – Orlando, FL)

13. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (August 6, 2020 @ Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA)

14. Monster Jam (February 29, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)

15. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (June 30, 2020 @ Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON)

16. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (August 14, 2020 @ Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA)

17. Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (September 19, 2020 @ PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC)

18. Elton John (May 28, 2020 @ Amway Center – Orlando, FL)

19. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (July 21, 2020 @ Amway Center – Orlando, FL)

20. New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays (April 2, 2020 @ Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY)