Apocalyptica Reschedule 2020 North American Tour

Symphonic metal group Apocalyptica had to reschedule their upcoming 2020 North American tour due to the ongoing pandemic. The Finnish band was slated to...

Symphonic metal group Apocalyptica had to reschedule their upcoming 2020 North American tour due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Finnish band was slated to kick-off a trek this May in the U.S., appearing in Atlanta, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Hartford, and New York, as well as Canadian cities Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. The month-long trek was set to wrap-up in Boston, Massachusetts on May 26. However, frontman Pettru Kivilaakso released a video message this week to address the outing.

He noted that “we surely are living in unbelievable times at the moment” and due to the current global health crisis, as well as government-imposed travel and live performance restrictions, the band will have to reschedule all dates to next year. Now, the North American jaunt will kick-off in Orlando, Florida January 2021 and run through late February before wrapping-up at New York City’s Webster Hall. Ticketholders’ current tickets will be honored for the new date, or may receive refunds via point of purchase.

“So meanwhile,” Pettru said of the pandemic, “listen to good music, listen to Cell-Zero, try to stay positive, and remember that Apocalyptica loves you and we will go through this all together. See you soon.”

Cell-O, the band’s forthcoming record, dropped this past January and features the single “Rise.” The LP follows 2015’s Shadowmaker and 7th Symphony from 2010. The group first garnered attention in the late 90’s with Metallica covers, followed by smash-hits like “I Don’t Care” and “Path.”

See the rescheduled tour dates below.

Visit Ticket Club to find tickets to see Apocalyptica on tour in 2021

Apocalyptica | 2021 North American Tour Dates

January 27 — The Plaza Live, Orlando, FL

January 28 — The Masquerade – Heaven, Atlanta, GA

January 30 — Emo’s, Austin, TX

January 31 — House of Blues, Houston, TX

February 2 — Sunshine Theatre, Albuquerque, New Mexico

February 3 — The Van Buren, Phoenix, Arizona

February 4 — The Mayan, Los Angeles, CA

February 5 — The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

February 6 — Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

February 8 — The Showbox Sodo, Seattle, WA

February 9 — Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC Canada

February 10 — Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC Canada *

February 12 — Midway, Edmonton, AB Canada

February 13 — The Palace Theater, Calgary, AB Canada

February 15 — First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

February 16 — House of Blues, Chicago, IL

February 17 — Queen Elizabeth 2H, Toronto, ON Canada

February 18 — MTelus, Montreal, QC Canada

February 19 — Webster Theater, Hartford, CT

February 20 — Big Night Live, Boston, MA

February 21 — Webster Hall, New York, NY