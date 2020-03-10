Disclosure Reveals Round of Club Shows This Spring

While Disclosure is in the U.S. for its festival appearance at Coachella this spring, the English duo will appear at a handful of intimate...

While Disclosure is in the U.S. for its festival appearance at Coachella this spring, the English duo will appear at a handful of intimate venues.

Disclosure is set to perform at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival this April – should it go on as planned – and following the festival apperance, they’ll play the Santa Barbara Bowl and San Jose State University. From there, the electronic pair will play DJ sets in a handful of cities, kicking things off in Los Angeles at 1720. They’ll also appear at San Francisco’s Halcyon, the Spybar in Chicago, Detroit’s TV Lounge, and Public Records in Brooklyn before wrapping-up at Miami’s III Points Festival early May.

They’ll be touring in support of their latest EP, Ecstasy. This is the duo’s latest work since 2018’s Moonlight EP and 2016’s EP Moog for Love. Disclosure garnered massive attention in the EDM scene for their breakthrough debut LP Settle, which featured smash-hits “Latch,” “White Noise,” “Help Me Lose My Mind,” and “Voices.” They followed the LP with 2015’s Caracal – their latest full-length to date.

See the full list of Disclosure’s upcoming tour dates below.

Disclosure | 2020 Tour Dates

4/11 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/14 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose State University – Event Center

4/15 — Santa Barbara, [email protected] Santa Barbara Bowl

4/17 — Los Angeles, [email protected] 1720

4/18 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Halcyon

4/24 — Chicago, IL @ Spybar

4/25 — Detroit, MI @ TV Lounge

4/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

5/1 — Miami, FL @ III Points Festival