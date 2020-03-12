Garth Brooks, Billie Eilish Lead Mid-Week Best-Sellers

Garth Brooks came out on top on Wednesday as his upcoming Allegiant Stadium show claimed the No. 1 best-seller spot, according to Ticket Club...

Garth Brooks came out on top on Wednesday as his upcoming Allegiant Stadium show claimed the No. 1 best-seller spot, according to Ticket Club sales data. The country star will headline the Las Vegas venue in late August as part of his ongoing stadium tour. The list is bookended by another country concert, with the 2020 CMA Music Festival nabbing the final spot on the top 20.

Billie Eilish’s Where Do We Go Tour claimed two spots as she embarks on her first arena outing this spring. Lady Gaga continued to flex her muscles with her Chromatica Ball tour dates appearing four times, while Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s co-headlining tour fared well with three dates landing within the top 5.

As prices fall for the Masters Golf Tournament, passes for the Saturday competition clinched the No. 6 spot. The NFL Hall of Fame Game and Big 12 men’s basketball tournament passes also appeared within the top 10. NCAA Tournament tickets made the list, however, fans have now been barred from attending games due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

See the full list of yesterday’s best-selling events below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events — Wednesday March 11, 2020