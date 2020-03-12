Garth Brooks, Billie Eilish Lead Mid-Week Best-Sellers
Top Events March 12, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Garth Brooks came out on top on Wednesday as his upcoming Allegiant Stadium show claimed the No. 1 best-seller spot, according to Ticket Club sales data. The country star will headline the Las Vegas venue in late August as part of his ongoing stadium tour. The list is bookended by another country concert, with the 2020 CMA Music Festival nabbing the final spot on the top 20.
Billie Eilish’s Where Do We Go Tour claimed two spots as she embarks on her first arena outing this spring. Lady Gaga continued to flex her muscles with her Chromatica Ball tour dates appearing four times, while Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s co-headlining tour fared well with three dates landing within the top 5.
As prices fall for the Masters Golf Tournament, passes for the Saturday competition clinched the No. 6 spot. The NFL Hall of Fame Game and Big 12 men’s basketball tournament passes also appeared within the top 10. NCAA Tournament tickets made the list, however, fans have now been barred from attending games due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.
See the full list of yesterday’s best-selling events below.
Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events — Wednesday March 11, 2020
- Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (September 9, 2020 @ Bert Ogden Arena – Edinburg, TX)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (September 17, 2020 @ Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (September 26, 2020 @ MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV)
- Lady Gaga (August 5, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)
- Masters Golf Tournament – Saturday Competition (April 11, 2020 @ August National Golf Club – Augusta, GA)
- Billie Eilish (March 23, 2020 @ Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI)
- NFL Pro Football Hall Of Fame Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (August 6, 2020 @ Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium – Canton, OH)
- Big 12 Mens Basketball Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Iowa St. & TCU vs. Kansas St. (March 11, 2020 @ Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO)
- Big 12 Mens Basketball Tournament: Texas vs. Texas Tech & Kansas vs. TBD (March 12, 2020 @ Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO)
- Aventura (March 12, 2020 @ AmericanAirlines Arena – Miami, FL)
- Lady Gaga (August 14, 2020 @ Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL)
- Toby Keith (September 10, 2020 @ Findlay Toyota Center – Prescott Valley, AZ)
- Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets (March 11, 2020 @ AmericanAirlines Arena – Miami, FL)
- Lady Gaga (August 19, 2020 @ MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ)
- Lady Gaga (August 9, 2020 @ Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON)
- 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – All Sessions (March 19, 2020 @ Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA)
- Billie Eilish (March 18, 2020 @ Capital One Arena – Washington, DC)
- Tennessee Volunteers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (October 24, 2020 @ Neyland Stadium – Knoxville, TN)
- CMA Music Festival – 4 Day Pass (June 4, 2020 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.