J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Pushed Back To August Amid Virus Outbreak

J. Cole’s curated Dreamville Festival has been officially postponed until August 29 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The North Carolina bash, originally set for April 4, will still take place at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. However, its official lineup remains unknown. Organizers claimed the lineup announcement for the festival was supposed to be made this week, but they are now working with all performers to ensure schedules align with the new date.

“We recognize there’s been a lot of questions about the status of Dreamville Fest and in light of recent developments, we are excited to let you know we are moving forward with a new date,” festival organizers shared in a statement, adding that tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date.

“While this decision has been extremely difficult to make, the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being. We now encourage everyone to follow the guidelines and various preventive measures put forth by local and national health authorities. Our team is extremely committed to bringing the event to fruition for all our Dreamville family, and we can’t wait to see everyone in August. We are also very appreciative to the city of Raleigh for helping us find a new date so quickly.”

This isn’t the first time the festival has faced an unforeseen schedule change. It was on track to launch in September 2018 but ultimately shifted the inaugural festivities to April 2019 due to Hurricane Florence.

Dreamville Festival is now the latest in a string of festivals to be cancelled or postponed due to the global pandemic. SXSW and Ultra Music Festival were the first to pull the plug on their 2020 installments, while Coachella and Stagecoach soon followed by announcing they will now take place in October.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons user Kirstenmgreene