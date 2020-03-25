Jimmy Buffett To Present Fans With Virtual Tour This Spring

With virus-related shutdowns impacting the concert industry, many artists are getting creative with different ways to keep isolated fans entertainment. Jimmy Buffett is turning...

With virus-related shutdowns impacting the concert industry, many artists are getting creative with different ways to keep isolated fans entertainment. Jimmy Buffett is turning to a virtual tour for the time being while his performance schedule, like most, is on hold.

Buffett will showcase archived concert footage in the weeks to come as part of his Cabin Fever Virtual Tour. Beginning today, fans can experience live concerts from Buffett’s archives each Wednesday and Saturday night. The archived shows will be available to stream here, or through the Radio Margaritaville channel on SiriusXM. Shows will be played in full starting at 8 p.m. EST followed by an encore performance at 8 p.m. PST.

“Well, live touring may be temporarily paused as we all do our part to socially distance, but we’re all still desperately in need of some fun,” reads a notice on Buffett’s Margaritaville website.

The lineup of concerts span decades and were recorded around the globe. Buffett’s archived shows are expected to run as part of a new normal through May 9. It is unclear if the virtual tour will add more shows depending on the state of the coronavirus pandemic that has turned the live event industry on its head.

Buffett was originally set to perform throughout April and May. Last week, he revealed that all shows had been rescheduled to June out of an abundance of caution for current health conditions.

Check out the full schedule for Jimmy Buffett’s Cabin Fever Virtual Tour below.

Jimmy Buffett – Cabin Fever Virtual Tour

Wednesday, March 25: Live From Key West, FL (2015)

Saturday, March 28: Live From The Gorge in George, WA (1996)

Wednesday, April 1: Live From The Coyote Drive-In at Fort Worth, TX (2014)

Saturday, April 4: Live From Honolulu, HI (2004)

Wednesday, April 8: Live From Paris, France (2017)

Saturday, April 11: The Millennium Show Live from Los Angeles, CA (1999)

Wednesday, April 15: Live From Australia (2011)

Saturday, April 18: Live From Mansfield, MA (1994)

Wednesday, April 22: Live From Bora Bora (2010)

Saturday, April 25: Live From Hartford, CT (1995)

Wednesday, April 29: Live From Wellington, New Zealand (2017)

Saturday, May 2: The Far Side of The World Show (various cities, dates)

Wednesday, May 6: Live From Dublin, Ireland (2019)

Saturday, May 9: Live From Key West, FL (2015)