Justin Bieber Downsizes Select Tour Dates From Stadium Gigs To Arenas
March 9, 2020 Olivia Perreault
Pop artist Justin Bieber was forced to downsize a handful of dates on his upcoming tour from stadium shows to arenas due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
The star is heading out on a 45-date tour this May in support of his forthcoming record, Changes. The trek is supposed to make stops in cities across the U.S. like Seattle, Columbia, Santa Clara, and Houston. However, “unforeseen circumstances” caused eight stadiums shows to downgrade to nearby arenas. Bieber did not make an official announcement regarding the changes.
Glendale’s show was changed from State Farm Stadium to the Gila River Arena, followed by Houston’s gig at NRG Stadium to Toyota Center, and Arlington’s AT&T Stadium to Dallas’ American Airlines Center. Additionally, Nashville’s Nissan Stadium show has been moved to Bridgestone Arena, Columbus’ gig at Ohio Stadium will now take place at Schottenstein Center, Cleveland’s First Energy Stadium show is now heading to Indianapolis’ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Washington D.C.’s FedEx Field concert will move to Capitol One Arena, and Detroit’s Ford Field show will be replaced by a gig at Little Caesars Arena.
Venues noted that ticketholders will receive an email from Ticketmaster with their new tickets.
A source close to the situation told Variety that the downgrades were a “hard decision” to make in select cities, noting that tickets went on sale just days before the coronavirus hit the U.S. However, other industry insiders are noting that the “unforeseen circumstances” could be due to low ticket sales. Sources told Billboard that the downsizes were made to concerts in smaller markets to avoid heavy losses. The upcoming tour is Bieber’s first tour in three years; he’s also touring in support of his first record in five years, following 2015’s Purpose.
See the full, updated list of Bieber’s Changes Tour dates below. Bolded dates reflect the shows that have downgraded to arenas.
Justin Bieber | 2020 Changes Tour Dates
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Centurylink Field
05/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
05/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
05/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena (formerly State Farm Stadium)
06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field
06/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
06/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (formerly Houston’s NRG Stadium on July 2)
06/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (formerly Arlington’s AT&T Stadium on June 27)
06/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
07/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
07/08 – Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center
07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (formerly Nissan Stadium)
07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
07/21 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
07/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
07/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ @ PPG Paints Arena
08/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center (formerly Ohio Stadium)
08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center
08/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (formerly Cleveland’s First Energy Stadium)
08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
08/21 – Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena (formerly Landover’s Fedex Field)
08/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center
08/26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
08/30 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (formerly Ford Field on August 29)
09/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center
09/03 – Quebec City, QC @ Videtron Centre
09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium
