Justin Bieber Downsizes Select Tour Dates From Stadium Gigs To Arenas

Pop artist Justin Bieber was forced to downsize a handful of dates on his upcoming tour from stadium shows to arenas due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The star is heading out on a 45-date tour this May in support of his forthcoming record, Changes. The trek is supposed to make stops in cities across the U.S. like Seattle, Columbia, Santa Clara, and Houston. However, “unforeseen circumstances” caused eight stadiums shows to downgrade to nearby arenas. Bieber did not make an official announcement regarding the changes.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Justin Bieber concert at Nissan Stadium is being relocated to Bridgestone Arena. If you have purchased tickets already, you will receive an email from Ticketmaster with your new tickets. @justinbieber | #TheChangesTour pic.twitter.com/UAk9uywzsD — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) March 6, 2020

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the @justinbieber concert at NRG Stadium on Thursday, July 2 is being relocated to Toyota Center on Saturday, June 27. Tickets on sale March 19 at 10am. More Info: https://t.co/2yhSSLwdbI pic.twitter.com/PUmDmgZpfK — Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) March 6, 2020

Glendale’s show was changed from State Farm Stadium to the Gila River Arena, followed by Houston’s gig at NRG Stadium to Toyota Center, and Arlington’s AT&T Stadium to Dallas’ American Airlines Center. Additionally, Nashville’s Nissan Stadium show has been moved to Bridgestone Arena, Columbus’ gig at Ohio Stadium will now take place at Schottenstein Center, Cleveland’s First Energy Stadium show is now heading to Indianapolis’ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Washington D.C.’s FedEx Field concert will move to Capitol One Arena, and Detroit’s Ford Field show will be replaced by a gig at Little Caesars Arena.

Venues noted that ticketholders will receive an email from Ticketmaster with their new tickets.

A source close to the situation told Variety that the downgrades were a “hard decision” to make in select cities, noting that tickets went on sale just days before the coronavirus hit the U.S. However, other industry insiders are noting that the “unforeseen circumstances” could be due to low ticket sales. Sources told Billboard that the downsizes were made to concerts in smaller markets to avoid heavy losses. The upcoming tour is Bieber’s first tour in three years; he’s also touring in support of his first record in five years, following 2015’s Purpose.

See the full, updated list of Bieber’s Changes Tour dates below. Bolded dates reflect the shows that have downgraded to arenas.

Justin Bieber | 2020 Changes Tour Dates

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Centurylink Field

05/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

05/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

05/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena (formerly State Farm Stadium)

06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field

06/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

06/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (formerly Houston’s NRG Stadium on July 2)

06/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (formerly Arlington’s AT&T Stadium on June 27)

06/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

07/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

07/08 – Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center

07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (formerly Nissan Stadium)

07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

07/21 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

07/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

07/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ @ PPG Paints Arena

08/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center (formerly Ohio Stadium)

08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center

08/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (formerly Cleveland’s First Energy Stadium)

08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

08/21 – Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena (formerly Landover’s Fedex Field)

08/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center

08/26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

08/30 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (formerly Ford Field on August 29)

09/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center

09/03 – Quebec City, QC @ Videtron Centre

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium