Phoenix Suns To Raise Ticket Prices Amid Arena Renovations

Phoenix Suns ticket prices are on the rise as the team preps for major renovations to Talking Stick Resort Arena. The team’s long-time home...

Phoenix Suns ticket prices are on the rise as the team preps for major renovations to Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The team’s long-time home will undergo a $230 million renovation that will provide a number of upgrades, including cushioned seating, concourse concession additions, new videoboards and more. Most of the projects are expected to be completed by October 2020 but renovations will be finalized in 2021. As a result, fans will be dealt higher ticket costs next season to accommodate the renovation.

According to AZ Family, Suns ticket prices are said to go up an average of about six percent, though some packages could see spikes as high as 16 percent. Despite the forthcoming upgrades to enhance fan experience, many expressed frustration over the increases, especially given the Suns’ decade-long playoff drought and current season performance.

@Suns raising ticket prices when you haven't made the playoffs or had a winning record in how long now. Disgusting. I was a die hard fan but its impossible to support such a terrible company that makes terrible decisions. — Imagine (@bandImagine) March 11, 2020

The Suns say they haven’t raised ticket prices in 10 years so it’s time for a hike. They also haven’t been in the playoffs in 10 years, but apparently it’s not time to address that. — Brownie Points (@FrozenRubber) March 11, 2020

After more than a decade of failure and no playoff apprearances, a team valued at more than $1 BILLION is jacking up ticket prices following a taxpayer-funded bailout for @Suns arena. https://t.co/XGBI1UM5Nk — Craig Harris (@charrisazrep) March 9, 2020

Season ticket holders put off by the increases may be offered different seating packages in order to keep options affordable, the Suns organization told AZ Family.

In the meantime, the Phoenix Suns are in limbo amid the NBA’s suspension due to the coronavirus. The league paused its operations after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain suspended until further notice.

There is no word yet if the WNBA season will be affected by the health concerns. However, the Phoenix Mercury will not play their home games at Talking Stick Resort Arena amid the heavy renovations taking place this summer. Instead, the team will relocate to the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum for the 2020 season.