Athletes, Entertainers Rally For Charity All-In Challenge

Fanatics has launched a new All-In Challenge where fans can place bids on items and experiences from athletes and entertainers to help raise money toward those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

The All-In Challenge includes items like Eli Manning’s Corvette for winning the Super Bowl MVP, rapper Meek Mill’s Rolls-Royce Phantom, and Derek Jeter’s farewell-season all-star jersey. Additionally, users can bid on experiences like throwing out the first pitch at an MLB game or running a lemonade stand with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Other donations are from celebrities like popstar Justin Timberlake, comedians Ellen DeGeneres and Kevin Hart, basketball legend Shaq, and investor Mark Cuban.

One experience – having dinner with Tom Brady after his first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – has a starting bid of $50,000. The experience also includes four tickets to Tampa Bay’s home opener, along with Brady’s game-used jersey and cleats.

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin started the All-In Challenge. Each time a person makes a donation, they must reveal why they are donating to the cause and then challenge a friend to go “All-in” or make a donation of their own. While the bidding prices are high, 100% of the funds raised will be split equally between Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, Feeding America, and World Central Kitchen to help those in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. So far, the challenge has raised $13,767,150.

To make a donation or see what’s up-for-grabs, visit the All-In Challenge.