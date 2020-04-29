Dave Chappelle Among Tuesday’s Top Selling Tickets

Comic Dave Chappelle was in high demand within the ticketing market Tuesday, earning two spots on Ticket Club’s top 20 best-sellers list. Chappelle claimed...

Comic Dave Chappelle was in high demand within the ticketing market Tuesday, earning two spots on Ticket Club’s top 20 best-sellers list. Chappelle claimed the No. 11 spot for his New Orleans gig with Joe Rogan and nearly topped the list for his Connecticut show scheduled for August 22. He was bested only by rockers Matchbox Twenty, who claimed the top spot for their Hollywood Bowl appearance set for September 28.

Chappelle is joined by fellow comic Sebastian Maniscalco (No. 13), though the remainder of the day’s top events belong to musical powerhouses. Foo Fighters, Andrea Bocelli, Aventura, Chris Stapleton, John Legend and Harry Styles all landed within the top 10. Meanwhile, the latter half of the list features Motley Crue, Billy Joel and Rascal Flatts.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 28, 2020