Dave Chappelle Among Tuesday’s Top Selling Tickets
Top Events April 29, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Comic Dave Chappelle was in high demand within the ticketing market Tuesday, earning two spots on Ticket Club’s top 20 best-sellers list. Chappelle claimed the No. 11 spot for his New Orleans gig with Joe Rogan and nearly topped the list for his Connecticut show scheduled for August 22. He was bested only by rockers Matchbox Twenty, who claimed the top spot for their Hollywood Bowl appearance set for September 28.
Chappelle is joined by fellow comic Sebastian Maniscalco (No. 13), though the remainder of the day’s top events belong to musical powerhouses. Foo Fighters, Andrea Bocelli, Aventura, Chris Stapleton, John Legend and Harry Styles all landed within the top 10. Meanwhile, the latter half of the list features Motley Crue, Billy Joel and Rascal Flatts.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 28, 2020
- Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers (September 28, 2020 @ Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA)
- Dave Chappelle (August 22, 2020 @ Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT)
- Aventura (July 8, 2020 @ Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY)
- Foo Fighters (October 1, 2020 @ FirstOntario Centre – Hamilton, ON)
- Andrea Bocelli (December 5, 2020 @ PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA)
- Alabama (July 11, 2020 @ Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC)
- Chris Stapleton (June 4, 2020 @ Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM)
- John Legend (September 10, 2020 @ Chateau Ste Michelle – Woodinville, WA)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (November 19, 2020 @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (September 5, 2020 @ MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV)
- Dave Chappelle & Joe Rogan (September 4, 2020 @ Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA)
- Bruno & The Hooligans – Bruno Mars Tribute (July 17, 2020 @ Canyon Club – Agoura Hills, CA)
- Sebastian Maniscalco (July 26, 2020 @ Lyric Opera House – Baltimore, MD)
- Tracy Lawrence (August 30, 2020 @ Winstar Casino – Thackerville, OK)
- Whiskey Myers (October 29, 2020 @ The Joint Hard Rock – Catoosa, OK)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (August 26, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)
- Rascal Flatts (August 6, 2020 @ Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (July 3, 2020 @ FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland, OH)
- Billy Joel (September 26, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden – New York, NY)
- Korn, Faith No More, Scars On Broadway & Spotlights (August 17, 2020 @ Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ)
