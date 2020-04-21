MLB Reportedly Considering Three-State Plan For Season

There are plenty of questions surrounding the timeframe of when the MLB season may begin, and even more questions around where games will take...

There are plenty of questions surrounding the timeframe of when the MLB season may begin, and even more questions around where games will take place. Insiders had previously reported Florida and Arizona as potential locations for the condensed season, utilizing the regions’ spring training parks to accommodate closed-door games. Now, a third location is being added to the mix.

Arizona, Florida and Texas are said to be in discussion for housing teams and necessary personnel, CBS Sports reports. The proposed option would leave three major league ballparks up for use if need be: Phoenix’s Chase Field, Dallas’ Globe Life Park and Tampa’s Tropicana Field. Those venues all feature roofs to ensure games are played in the event of inclement weather, though spring training facilities or minor league parks would serve as the primary venues for games.

One plan consisted of holding the entire season solely in Arizona, which Governor Doug Ducey embraced as the nation grapples with a drought of major sports.

“I have had discussions with the commissioner of Major League Baseball,” Ducey shared in a press conference last week. “While I want to hold the content of those discussions in confidence, I just want everyone to know that Arizona, at the right time, is very open-minded to hosting whatever Major League Baseball would like from the state, at the time that it would be appropriate for public health if Arizona were in a position to reopen.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has not yet commented on reports of the MLB occurring in the Lone Star State. However, he did confirm the state was looking forward to welcoming the return of sports, particularly holding empty NASCAR races at Texas Motor Speedway.

No matter which contingency plan may come to fruition, the league is likely to ask players to accept further pay cuts to make up for lost revenue associated with ticket sales, concession and parking costs, and other ballpark-associated costs.