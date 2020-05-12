Cowboys, Steelers Top Monday Best-Selling Events List
Top EventsTop Sports Events May 12, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
America’s Team earned the top spot on Monday’s best-selling event list, according to Ticket Club sales data. NFL games continue to be strong sellers and yesterday belonged to the Dallas Cowboys. Their November 8 home battle against the Steelers landed the No. 1 spot while a late-season meeting with the 49ers earned the No. 10 rank. Home games for the Bucs, Seahawks, Bears, Saints, Raiders and more were scattered throughout the top 20.
Italian vocalist Andrea Bocelli held his own by claiming the Nos. 2 and 5 spots for shows in St. Louis and Pittsburgh later this year. A performance of Hamilton in Salt Lake City was also another non-NFL entry while the postponed Kentucky Derby barely made the list by earning the No. 19 slot.
See the full rundown below.
Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 11, 2020
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (November 8, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Andrea Bocelli (December 3, 2020 @ Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints (September 21, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (October 11, 2020 @ Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA)
- Andrea Bocelli (December 5, 2020 @ PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA)
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys (September 27, 2020 @ CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (September 13, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans (September 10, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (November 29, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (December 20, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans (September 27, 2020 @ US Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN)
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers (November 5, 2020 @ Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA)
- Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Redskins (September 27, 2020 @ FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland, OH)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (September 20, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Hamilton (December 21, 2020 @ George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater – Salt Lake City, UT)
- Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs (October 25, 2020 @ Empower Field At Mile High – Denver, CO)
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys (December 13, 2020 @ Paul Brown Stadium – Cincinnati, OH)
- Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (October 8, 2020 @ Soldier Field Stadium – Chicago, IL)
- 2020 Kentucky Derby (September 5, 2020 @ Churchill Downs – Louisville, KY)
- Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs (October 15, 2020 @ New Era Field – Orchard Park, NY)
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.