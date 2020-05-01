George Strait, NCAA Volleyball Top Thursday Best-Sellers
NCAA sports have been suspended since mid-March, but the fall season has many anticipating the possible return of college athletics. The NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Championship was the hottest seller yesterday, according to Ticket Club sales data. The tournament is set for December 17 in Omaha and marked the lone sporting event to make yesterday’s top 20 list.
Country star George Strait followed closely behind for his upcoming Notre Dame Stadium gig. Other country acts joining him on the list include Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn. Legendary acts like Jimmy Buffett, John Fogerty, Andrea Bocelli, Rod Stewart and Guns N’ Roses were also top sellers, as well as Broadway’s Hamilton.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 30, 2020
- NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Championship – All Sessions (December 17, 2020 @ CHI Health Center Omaha – Omaha, NE)
- George Strait, Chris Stapleton & Brothers Osborne (August 15, 2020 @ Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame, IN)
- Hamilton (July 24, 2020 @ Sarofim Hall – Houston, TX)
- Jimmy Buffett (September 10, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)
- Andre Rieu (February 27, 2021 @ Talking Stick Resort Arena – Phoenix, AZ)
- New York Comic Con – Saturday (October 10, 2020 @ Jacob K. Javits Convention Center)
- Ramon Ayala (October 24, 2020 @ Star of The Desert Arena – Primm, NV)
- Jason Aldean, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny & Dee Jay Silver (July 25, 2020 @ Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT)
- Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick (August 21, 2020 @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC)
- John Fogerty (July 8, 2020 @ Resch Center – Green Bay, WI)
- Aventura (July 10, 2020 @ Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY)
- Guns N’ Roses & Smashing Pumpkins (July 13, 2020 @ Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON)
- Miranda Lambert (August 30, 2020 @ Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom – Ridgefield, WA)
- Andrea Bocelli (December 5, 2020 @ PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA)
- Love Language: Brandy, Amerie, Deborah Cox & Sevyn Streeter (August 14, 2020 @ Microsoft Theater – Los Angeles, CA)
- Hamilton (September 2, 2020 @ Fabulous Fox Theatre – Atlanta, GA)
- New York Comic Con – Friday (October 9, 2020 @ Jacob K. Javits Convention Center)
- Brooks & Dunn (October 30, 2020 @ Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX)
- Andre Rieu (March 2, 2021 @ Honda Center – Anaheim, CA)
- Billie Eilish (Postponed from April 17, 2020 @ CHI Health Center Omaha – Omaha, NE)
