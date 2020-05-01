George Strait, NCAA Volleyball Top Thursday Best-Sellers

NCAA sports have been suspended since mid-March, but the fall season has many anticipating the possible return of college athletics. The NCAA Women’s Volleyball...

NCAA sports have been suspended since mid-March, but the fall season has many anticipating the possible return of college athletics. The NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Championship was the hottest seller yesterday, according to Ticket Club sales data. The tournament is set for December 17 in Omaha and marked the lone sporting event to make yesterday’s top 20 list.

Country star George Strait followed closely behind for his upcoming Notre Dame Stadium gig. Other country acts joining him on the list include Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn. Legendary acts like Jimmy Buffett, John Fogerty, Andrea Bocelli, Rod Stewart and Guns N’ Roses were also top sellers, as well as Broadway’s Hamilton.

See the full rundown below.

