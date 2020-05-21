Live Nation Cancels 2020 Annual Lawn Pass Program

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Live Nation had to call-off its second-annual Lawn Pass program. The Lawn Pass is the ultimate summer concert ticket –...

The Lawn Pass is the ultimate summer concert ticket – allowing fans to purchase an all-in ticket to the arena of their choice. The pass would serve as their ticket to every concert at their chosen venue throughout the summer for one price, with special perks including fast lane entry and general parking. However, while the concert industry is ultimately halted due virus concerns, Live Nation ended the program.

“We created the Lawn Pass as an easy way for fans to enjoy shows all season long, and we know how much you were looking forward to concerts this summer,” Live Nation said in a statement. “As concerts are put on pause, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Lawn Pass program and provide refunds to all of our passholders.”

Passholders can expect to see refunds within 30 days.

“Take care of yourself,” Live Nation continued, “and when the time is right, we look forward to seeing you on the lawn.”

Currently, states are loosening their stay-at-home orders, meaning concerts could slowly return in the new future. Earlier this month, Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino said that the company would test various social-distant concerts this summer including crowdless shows and drive-in movie theater concert tours.