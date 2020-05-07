Luke Combs Dominates Wednesday Best-Sellers

Country star Luke Combs fell just shy of taking the top spot on Wednesday’s best-selling events list, but he was the most dominant act...

Country star Luke Combs fell just shy of taking the top spot on Wednesday’s best-selling events list, but he was the most dominant act with five appearances on the top 20. Ticket Club sales data revealed that a touring performance of Hamilton in Denver was the day’s best-seller, though Combs followed closely behind in the No. 2 rank for a December show in Boston. The “Beautiful Crazy” singer landed four additional spots on the list for his upcoming tour dates in Raleigh, New York, Orlando and Boston.

Other concerts to make the list is the now-postponed BTS Map of the Soul show at Rose Bowl Stadium, Aerosmith at Fenway Park, Billy Joel at Great American Ball Park and Halsey in Chicago. Motley Crue’s still-scheduled Stadium Tour nabbed the No. 8 slot for their Wrigley Field takeover. Camping passes for Dave Matthews Band’s annual Labor Day weekend gig at Gorge Amphitheatre eeked onto the list as well.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 6, 2020