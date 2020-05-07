Luke Combs Dominates Wednesday Best-Sellers
Country star Luke Combs fell just shy of taking the top spot on Wednesday’s best-selling events list, but he was the most dominant act with five appearances on the top 20. Ticket Club sales data revealed that a touring performance of Hamilton in Denver was the day’s best-seller, though Combs followed closely behind in the No. 2 rank for a December show in Boston. The “Beautiful Crazy” singer landed four additional spots on the list for his upcoming tour dates in Raleigh, New York, Orlando and Boston.
Other concerts to make the list is the now-postponed BTS Map of the Soul show at Rose Bowl Stadium, Aerosmith at Fenway Park, Billy Joel at Great American Ball Park and Halsey in Chicago. Motley Crue’s still-scheduled Stadium Tour nabbed the No. 8 slot for their Wrigley Field takeover. Camping passes for Dave Matthews Band’s annual Labor Day weekend gig at Gorge Amphitheatre eeked onto the list as well.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 6, 2020
- Hamilton (August 20, 2020 @ Buell Theatre – Denver, CO)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (December 4, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)
- BTS (Postponed from May 5, 2020 @ Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA)
- Aerosmith (September 18, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)
- Chris Stapleton (November 19, 2020 @ Frank Erwin Center – Austin, TX)
- War – Band (Postponed from May 22, 2020 @ Moronga Casino Resort – Cabazon, CA)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (November 21, 2020 @ Amway Center – Orlando, FL)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (August 28, 2020 @ Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (December 3, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (November 30, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden – New York, NY)
- Billy Joel (September 11, 2020 @ Great American Ball Park – Cincinnati, OH)
- Michigan Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Badgers (September 26, 2020 @ Michigan Stadium – Ann Arbor, MI)
- WWE Live: Road To WrestleMania (Postponed from June 27, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden – New York, NY)
- Ron White (August 1, 2020 @ Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant, OK)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (September 19, 2020 @ PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC)
- Halsey (June 27, 2020 @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL)
- Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae (October 1, 2020 @ Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ)
- Dave Matthews Band – Camping Weekend Pass (September 2, 2021 @ Gorge Amphitheatre – Quincy, WA)
- Backstreet Boys (August 22, 2020 @ Chesapeake Energy Arena – Oklahoma City, OK)
- Deftones, Gojira & Poppy (September 1, 2020 @ AT&T Center – San Antonio, TX)
