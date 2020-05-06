NCAA Football Tops Tuesday Best-Selling Events List

With fans hopeful that NCAA football will be a go this fall, tickets for college games are hot sellers. Tuesday’s top 20 list, via...

With fans hopeful that NCAA football will be a go this fall, tickets for college games are hot sellers. Tuesday’s top 20 list, via Ticket Club sales data, featured an October 3 game between Oklahoma and Baylor in the No. 1 spot. It was also the only sporting event to make the list, with the remainder of best-selling events coming in the form of comedy shows and concerts. Dave Chappelle & Joe Rogan claimed the No. 2 spot for their September gig in Nashville, while The Black Keys followed closely behind at No. 3.

Cher and Matchbox Twenty were scattered throughout the list nabbing two slots each, while Luke Combs appeared three times for his fall tour dates. Other acts among the best-sellers include Harry Styles, Kenny Chesney, Foo Fighters, John Legend and Sam Hunt.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 5, 2020