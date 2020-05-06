NCAA Football Tops Tuesday Best-Selling Events List
With fans hopeful that NCAA football will be a go this fall, tickets for college games are hot sellers. Tuesday’s top 20 list, via Ticket Club sales data, featured an October 3 game between Oklahoma and Baylor in the No. 1 spot. It was also the only sporting event to make the list, with the remainder of best-selling events coming in the form of comedy shows and concerts. Dave Chappelle & Joe Rogan claimed the No. 2 spot for their September gig in Nashville, while The Black Keys followed closely behind at No. 3.
Cher and Matchbox Twenty were scattered throughout the list nabbing two slots each, while Luke Combs appeared three times for his fall tour dates. Other acts among the best-sellers include Harry Styles, Kenny Chesney, Foo Fighters, John Legend and Sam Hunt.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 5, 2020
- Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears (October 3, 2020 @ Memorial Stadium Oklahoma – Norman, OK)
- Dave Chappelle & Joe Rogan (September 5, 2020 @ Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN)
- The Black Keys (July 25, 2020 @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL)
- Alan Jackson (September 12, 2020 @ Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI)
- Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line & Old Dominion (August 1, 2020 @ SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA)
- Sam Hunt, Kip Moore & Travis Denning (September 5, 2020 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI)
- Brandi Carlile & The Colorado Symphony (September 12, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (December 3, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)
- Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail & Ice Nine Kills (October 30, 2020 @ PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA)
- Cher (October 2, 2020 @ Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (September 18, 2020 @ PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC)
- Foo Fighters (December 5, 2020 @ Talking Stick Resort Arena – Phoenix, AZ)
- Chris Stapleton (October 2, 2020 @ Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (October 24, 2020 @ Mechanics Bank Arena – Bakersfield, CA)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (August 29, 2020 @ Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ)
- Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers (August 25, 2020 @ Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH)
- Cher (September 16, 2020 @ FedExForum – Memphis, TN)
- John Legend (September 16, 2020 @ Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA)
- Reba McEntire (August 1, 2020 @ Denny Sanford Premier Center – Sioux Falls, SD)
- Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers (August 14, 2020 @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Spring, TX)
