Saints Steal Top Spot On Tuesday’s Best-Seller List

The New Orleans Saints were the hottest seller on Tuesday, according to Ticket Club sales data. New Orleans nabbed four spots on Tuesday’s top...

The New Orleans Saints were the hottest seller on Tuesday, according to Ticket Club sales data. New Orleans nabbed four spots on Tuesday’s top 20 list, including the No. 1 rank. Their season opener on September 13 against the Buccaneers was the day’s top event, while their September 27 home game against the Packers followed closely behind at No. 2. Other games against the Chargers and Chiefs also made the list at Nos. 4 and 17, respectively.

More NFL teams to appear on the rankings include the Cowboys (Nos. 3 and 18), Eagles (No. 7), Chiefs (No. 10) and Steelers (No. 12). On the concert front, currently scheduled 2020 tour dates from Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Motley Crue made the list but most shows within the top 20 have been postponed to next year. Rescheduled dates for the Doobie Brothers, James Taylor & Jackson Browne, Jimmy Buffett and the Avett Brothers sold well, along with BTS and Backstreet Boys tour dates that are yet to be rescheduled.

See the full rundown below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 26, 2020