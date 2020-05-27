Saints Steal Top Spot On Tuesday’s Best-Seller List
The New Orleans Saints were the hottest seller on Tuesday, according to Ticket Club sales data. New Orleans nabbed four spots on Tuesday’s top 20 list, including the No. 1 rank. Their season opener on September 13 against the Buccaneers was the day’s top event, while their September 27 home game against the Packers followed closely behind at No. 2. Other games against the Chargers and Chiefs also made the list at Nos. 4 and 17, respectively.
More NFL teams to appear on the rankings include the Cowboys (Nos. 3 and 18), Eagles (No. 7), Chiefs (No. 10) and Steelers (No. 12). On the concert front, currently scheduled 2020 tour dates from Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Motley Crue made the list but most shows within the top 20 have been postponed to next year. Rescheduled dates for the Doobie Brothers, James Taylor & Jackson Browne, Jimmy Buffett and the Avett Brothers sold well, along with BTS and Backstreet Boys tour dates that are yet to be rescheduled.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 26, 2020
- New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (September 13, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers (September 27, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins (November 26, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers (October 12, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald (October 1, 2021 @ Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA)
- James Taylor & Jackson Browne (July 10, 2021 @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Watagh, NY)
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams (September 20, 2020 @ Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA)
- Lady Gaga (August 5, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)
- Jimmy Buffett (July 10, 2021 @ Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans (September 10, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (July 15, 2020 @ Minute Maid Park – Houston, TX)
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens (November 26, 2020 @ Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA)
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga (August 29, 2020 @ The Theatre at Grand Prairie – Grand Prairie, TX)
- Wicked (June 6, 2021 @ Music Hall Kansas City – Kansas City, MO)
- The Avett Brothers (July 11, 2021 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)
- Backstreet Boys (Postponed from October 7, 2020 @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs (December 20, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns (October 4, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (August 15, 2020 @ Pepsi Center – Denver, CO)
- BTS (Postponed from June 5, 2020 @ Soldier Field Stadium – Chicago, IL)
