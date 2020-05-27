Tanya Tucker, Family Productions Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale

Thursday’s offering of new event tickets on sale features only general sale listings and a bare pre-sale category. Country star Tanya Tucker leads the...

Thursday’s offering of new event tickets on sale features only general sale listings and a bare pre-sale category. Country star Tanya Tucker leads the way as the top concert of the bunch. Tucker, along with Jamey Johnson, are slated to headline Oklahoma’s Choctaw Grand Theater in December. That show joins a number of family-friendly productions also hitting the market after being a pre-sale offering yesterday.

Florida’s Amaturo Theater at Broward Center will host a “Family Fun” series in the coming months. Shows on the agenda include Curious George: The Musical and It’s Okay to Be Different this fall, plus Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical and Pinkalicious: The Musical early next year.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday May 28, 2020

General Sale