LATEST
Tanya Tucker, Family Productions Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale Tanya Tucker, Family Productions Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale

Tanya Tucker, Family Productions Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale

Onsales May 27, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Onsales522
Thursday’s offering of new event tickets on sale features only general sale listings and a bare pre-sale category. Country star Tanya Tucker leads the... Tanya Tucker, Family Productions Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale

Thursday’s offering of new event tickets on sale features only general sale listings and a bare pre-sale category. Country star Tanya Tucker leads the way as the top concert of the bunch. Tucker, along with Jamey Johnson, are slated to headline Oklahoma’s Choctaw Grand Theater in December. That show joins a number of family-friendly productions also hitting the market after being a pre-sale offering yesterday.

Florida’s Amaturo Theater at Broward Center will host a “Family Fun” series in the coming months. Shows on the agenda include Curious George: The Musical and It’s Okay to Be Different this fall, plus Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical and Pinkalicious: The Musical early next year.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday May 28, 2020

Pre-sale

N/A

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Curious George, The Musical: Family Fun SeriesAmaturo Theater at Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL10/03/2020 11:00 AMTMUSA
Curious George, The Musical: Family Fun SeriesAmaturo Theater at Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL10/03/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
Giraffes Cant Dance, The Musical: Family Fun SeriesAmaturo Theater at Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL05/02/2021 11:00 AMTMUSA
Giraffes Cant Dance, The Musical: Family Fun SeriesAmaturo Theater at Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL05/02/2021 01:00 PMTMUSA
Its Okay to be Different: Family Fun SeriesAmaturo Theater at Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL11/07/2020 11:00 AMTMUSA
Its Okay to be Different: Family Fun SeriesAmaturo Theater at Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL11/07/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
Pinkalicious, The Musical: Family Fun SeriesAmaturo Theater at Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL02/27/2021 11:00 AMTMUSA
Pinkalicious, The Musical: Family Fun SeriesAmaturo Theater at Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL02/27/2021 01:00 PMTMUSA
Jamey Johnson + Tanya TuckerChoctaw Grand TheaterDurantOK12/05/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Bluegrass BrunchBeat KitchenChicagoIL06/27/2020 11:00 AMTWEB
Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2006 - 2019 TicketNews®