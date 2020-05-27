Tanya Tucker, Family Productions Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale
Onsales May 27, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Thursday’s offering of new event tickets on sale features only general sale listings and a bare pre-sale category. Country star Tanya Tucker leads the way as the top concert of the bunch. Tucker, along with Jamey Johnson, are slated to headline Oklahoma’s Choctaw Grand Theater in December. That show joins a number of family-friendly productions also hitting the market after being a pre-sale offering yesterday.
Florida’s Amaturo Theater at Broward Center will host a “Family Fun” series in the coming months. Shows on the agenda include Curious George: The Musical and It’s Okay to Be Different this fall, plus Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical and Pinkalicious: The Musical early next year.
Tickets On Sale — Thursday May 28, 2020
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Curious George, The Musical: Family Fun Series
|Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|10/03/2020 11:00 AM
|TMUSA
|Curious George, The Musical: Family Fun Series
|Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|10/03/2020 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Giraffes Cant Dance, The Musical: Family Fun Series
|Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|05/02/2021 11:00 AM
|TMUSA
|Giraffes Cant Dance, The Musical: Family Fun Series
|Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|05/02/2021 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Its Okay to be Different: Family Fun Series
|Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|11/07/2020 11:00 AM
|TMUSA
|Its Okay to be Different: Family Fun Series
|Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|11/07/2020 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Pinkalicious, The Musical: Family Fun Series
|Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|02/27/2021 11:00 AM
|TMUSA
|Pinkalicious, The Musical: Family Fun Series
|Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|02/27/2021 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Jamey Johnson + Tanya Tucker
|Choctaw Grand Theater
|Durant
|OK
|12/05/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Bluegrass Brunch
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|IL
|06/27/2020 11:00 AM
|TWEB
