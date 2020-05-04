The Lumineers Cancel Spring Tour Dates Amid Virus Concerns

Colorado’s folk-rock group The Lumineers revealed that they would have to cancel their May and June tour dates due to coronavirus. The tour, which...

Colorado’s folk-rock group The Lumineers revealed that they would have to cancel their May and June tour dates due to coronavirus.

The tour, which kicked-off in early February, was slated to run through mid-June, hitting cities along the way like Indianapolis, Chicago, Uncasville, Dallas, and Tampa before wrapping-up in Mansfield, Massachusetts at the Xfinity Center. However, shows throughout May and June will no longer go on as planned.

“Like all of you, we’ve been closely monitoring the ongoing global pandemic,” the group said in a statement. “We are deeply disappointed to announce the cancellation of our May and June dates…Thank you for your patience and continued support during this unprecedented time of uncertainty. We’ve been so inspired by your enthusiasm and generosity, and we look forward to staying connected online.”

According to a press release, fans who purchased tickets via Live Nation will have the option to either receive a full refund, or a credit worth 150% of their purchase with the purchase price for original tickets donated to healthcare workers fighting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lumineers would have been touring in support of their 2019 record and third studio album, III. The LP, which features “Gloria” and “It Wasn’t Easy To Be Happy For You,” follows 2016’s Cleopatra and their 2012 self-titled debut.

See their cancelled dates below.

The Lumineers | 2020 Tour – CANCELLED

May 15 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

May 22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood

Jun 2 – Raleigh, NC @ Credit Coast Union Music Park

Jun 5 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Jun 6 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jun 10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Jun 12 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center