Pechanga Resort Casino Reschedules Concert Slate to 2021

All events scheduled for the rest of 2020 at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California have been postponed to 2021, officials announced this week. The news impacts 13 existing performances, with current tickets to be valid for the performances when they are rescheduled.

“The health and safety of our guests, team members and community is and always has been our number one priority,” Pechanga Development Corp. President Jared Munoa told reporters. “We decided to make the decision now so our guests were not left wondering about whether or not concerts would take place as previously scheduled. Avoiding mass gatherings is the prudent thing to do for public health, and we’ll look forward to bringing exciting concerts back when the time is right.”

A total of 13 performances have been impacted by the decision, mostly scheduled for the Pechanga Theater or Summit Events Center. Comic Sebastian Maniscalco and musical acts including Chicago, Chaka Khan and Pitbull are among the acts to see shows halted.

The casino, which reopened on June 1 to the public, remains open at this time according to its website. It offers “limited gaming, restaurants and other amenities” in its first stage of reopening.

California is among several states seeing increased COVID-19 positive test rates in recent weeks, with its 7-day moving average of positive tests jumping from under 3,000 on June 12 to 4,857 Thursday, according to worldometers.info. Riverside County, where Temecula is located, is second in the state behind only Los Angeles with 15,142 positive test results.