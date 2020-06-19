Rescheduled Rock Tours Rule Thursday Best-Sellers

Some of the most high-profile rock tours scheduled for this year will have to wait, but fans eagerly scooped up tickets for the rescheduled...

Some of the most high-profile rock tours scheduled for this year will have to wait, but fans eagerly scooped up tickets for the rescheduled shows on Thursday. Yesterday’s best-selling events list was inundated by rock concerts, Ticket Club sales data reveals. Disturbed topped the list for their future takeover of Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center, while Motley Crue’s newly-announced 2021 Stadium Tour date in Jacksonville followed closely behind at No. 2. The rockers’ reunion tour also nabbed three other spots on the top 20 for shows in Boston, St. Louis and Kansas City.

British pop-rocker Harry Styles also fared well with his 2021 Love On Tour stops in Denver and Pittsburgh making the list at Nos. 3 and 9, respectively. Concerts featuring Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Garth Brooks, Michael Buble and Rammstein also made the list, as did a variety of NFL games.

See the full rundown below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

