Rescheduled Rock Tours Rule Thursday Best-Sellers
Top Events June 19, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Some of the most high-profile rock tours scheduled for this year will have to wait, but fans eagerly scooped up tickets for the rescheduled shows on Thursday. Yesterday’s best-selling events list was inundated by rock concerts, Ticket Club sales data reveals. Disturbed topped the list for their future takeover of Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center, while Motley Crue’s newly-announced 2021 Stadium Tour date in Jacksonville followed closely behind at No. 2. The rockers’ reunion tour also nabbed three other spots on the top 20 for shows in Boston, St. Louis and Kansas City.
British pop-rocker Harry Styles also fared well with his 2021 Love On Tour stops in Denver and Pittsburgh making the list at Nos. 3 and 9, respectively. Concerts featuring Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Garth Brooks, Michael Buble and Rammstein also made the list, as did a variety of NFL games.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 18, 2020
- Disturbed, Staind & Bad Wolves (July 12, 2021 @ Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (August 7, 2021 @ TIAA Bank Field – Jacksonville, FL)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (September 7, 2021 @ Pepsi Center – Denver, CO)
- Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (September 5, 2020 @ Paris Theater at Paris Hotel – Las Vegas, NV)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (July 17, 2021 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)
- Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (November 29, 2020 @ SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons (January 3, 2021 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (December 27, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (October 14, 2021 @ PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA)
- Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (November 1, 2020 @ CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA)
- Dave Chappelle & Joe Rogan (September 4, 2020 @ Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA)
- NFL Preseason: San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (August 21, 2020 @ Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA)
- National Finals Rodeo (December 10, 2020 @ Thomas & Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV)
- National Finals Rodeo (December 12, 2020 @ Thomas & Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (July 6, 2021 @ Busch Stadium – St. Louis, MO)
- Michael Buble (March 24, 2021 @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC)
- Garth Brooks (October 10, 2020 @ Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC)
- Rammstein (Postponed from August 23, 2020 @ Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (August 24, 2021 @ Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys (December 3, 2020 @ M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD)
