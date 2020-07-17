Atlanta Falcons to Use Lottery to Determine Attendance

With expectations for drastically reduced stadium capacity for the upcoming season, the Atlanta Falcons notified Personal Seat License owners of their options for the...

With expectations for drastically reduced stadium capacity for the upcoming season, the Atlanta Falcons notified Personal Seat License owners of their options for the upcoming 2020 season this week. As with many other franchises, the Falcons are allowing for a penalty-free suspension of any PSL owner’s account to next season, with those interested in attending games this fall asked to indicate which games they are interested in, which will then be determined by a drawing for available seating based on the number of interested fans.

“As I’m sure you understand, the game-day experience this season will be different from what you’ve come to expect at Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” wrote Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment, in a letter to season ticket members.

“As we have been preparing for the opportunity to play in front of fans, the NFL and government regulations are requiring changes in game-day operations. Some expected changes include, but are not limited to limited capacity seating, mandatory face coverings, the absence of pre-game and halftime activities and other measures to ensure the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and you, our fans.”

The team is planning on contacting Falcons season ticket members in the next week with additional details about the 2020 season. Fans will be able to apply payments already made to their account towards single game tickets this season, PSL installments, or keep the credit in place for 2021. Those interested in a refund “may reach out to a service representative and the Falcons will work to find the best solution for them.”

“This challenge has led us to find new and innovative ways to connect, support and engage with our most important fans, our Falcons season ticket members,” Cannon wrote. “We thank you for your continued loyalty as we work through this process.”