NFL Cancels Preseason Games for 2020 Season

Long rumored to be on the verge of announcement, the National Football League formally announced that it was doing away with its preseason contests Monday, wiping out the two remaining games after dropping two of the four earlier this summer. The move will allow teams additional time to prepare for regular season action and opening safely.

News of the cancellation of the summer tune-ups came out via individual teams on Monday, rather than the league itself. However, the league posted a letter from commissioner Roger Goodell Monday afternoon stressing the league’s plans to adjust on the fly as needs changed in what is undoubtedly to be a wildly unpredictable season by any measure.

Teams across the league have been announcing changes to season ticket plans and attendance options as training camps open, with many eliminating season tickets entirely, with plans to drastically reduce capacity for safe social distancing, if fans are allowed at all. At least two franchises – the New York Jets and Giants – will operate with no fans in the stands as the season gets underway in September due to government restrictions on event attendance.

Goodell’s full letter can be read below:

This week training camps across the country are starting and before we know it, the NFL season will be here. This is always the most optimistic time of year for our fans, and for all 32 teams. In a year that has been extraordinarily difficult for our country and the world, we hope the energy of this moment will provide some much-needed optimism.

In the months since the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down, we have navigated the time carefully, thoughtfully and in partnership with the NFL Players Association with a shared goal of playing a healthy and complete 2020 season. This process has not been easy — COVID-19 will continue to present a major challenge to nearly every area of American life. Football is no exception.

Every step of the way, our focus has been on the safety of players, coaches will be tested for the virus regularly, including every day for a while. Preseason games have been canceled. Everyone in the team environment must follow rigorous health and safety protocols to keep themselves and each other safe. When there is a positive test, strict regulations will be enforced to isolate and care for that individual and to contain the virus before it spreads. Even the sideline will look different. And, state and local health guidelines will help determine whether fans will attend the games. These adjustments are necessary to reduce the risk for everyone involved.

Thanks to the collaboration of the players and a lot of hard work from our clubs, especially their medical and training staffs, our plans are in place for the 2020 season. Have a look inside the Rams training facility for some of these plans in action.

Adaptability and flexibility will be needed for the foreseeable future. After all, even the best game plan changes as new challenges arise. This year’s NFL Draft is a good example that embracing change can still deliver the fun and excitement we all crave.

While this year will forever be defined by a heartbreaking global pandemic and a transformative social justice movement, I am reminded of the tenacious, resilient spirit of our country, the NFL community, and you, the greatest fans in the world. Thank you for your continued support.

Now let’s play football,

Roger Goodell