PGA Tour Set For Spectator Return at Bermuda Championship in October

A limited number of general admission spectators will be allowed at October’s Bermuda Championship, the first crowds approved for attendance at a PGA Tour event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of fans allowed to attend has not yet been determined, and will be announced after discussions between Bermuda’s health authorities and tournament organizers. The event is scheduled for October 26-November 1 at Port Royal Golf Course.

“We are grateful to Bermuda’s government, health officials, the PGA TOUR and Bruno Event Team, whom we’ve worked jointly with throughout the process of planning for this year’s event,” said Victoria Isley, Bermuda Tourism Authority’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. “The second Bermuda Championship is a testament to the island’s successful health and safety record which has enabled an event of this scope to go ahead. As title sponsor, the Bermuda Tourism Authority is thrilled to make this possible for Bermuda visitors and our local community. Through four days of live coverage on The Golf Channel, the Bermuda Championship will showcase the island’s wide-open spaces, pristine beauty and the naturally physically-distanced sport of golf.”

Bermuda, an island nation in the Atlantic ocean hours off the coast of North Carolina, has been hailed for its largely successful containment of COVID-19 thus far. It has seen fewer than 200 total cases amidst its population of over 60,000 residents, paving the way for its allowing of spectators at next month’s event.

In its second year, the Bermuda Championship has increased its prize pool to $4 million, with the winner earning a qualification bid to the 2021 Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia – approximately 1,000 miles due west. Last year, Brendon Todd captured the inaugural tournament by shooting a 260 over the four day event, 24 under par. Harry Higgs was second, four strokes back. The field of players for the 2021 event has not yet been determined, as tour players have until the week before the tournament to commit to participating.

“Excitement continues to build as preparations come together for our second year,” said Sean Sovacool, Tournament Director. “Along with the recently announced tournament adjustments, being the first PGA TOUR event to welcome spectators on-site is a milestone the Bermuda Championship is proud to have achieved. Additional opportunities remain to take part in other capacities—including entertaining in our hospitality venue, playing alongside a TOUR professional in our Pro-Am, or participating as a marshal volunteer.”