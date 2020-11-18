Florida Georgia Line Sign Exclusive Touring Deal With Live Nation

Florida Georgia Line signed a deal with Live Nation, according to multiple reports. The duo signed with Live Nation for multiple years in a...

Florida Georgia Line signed a deal with Live Nation, according to multiple reports. The duo signed with Live Nation for multiple years in a deal that will cover all North American tours.

“This past year has given us a chance to spend more time writing, producing, and being creative, but we are itching to get back on the road,” Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley said in a statement. “We miss our fans, and the live energy and connection we have with them when we hit the stage. Our Live Nation family has been a great partner in the past, and we’re excited to be teaming up like this together. Getting back on tour and being able to share our new music can’t come soon enough!”

The Grammy-nominated due have been together since 2012 and become one of the most prolific country touring acts in the world. The pair have performed to more than four million fans in their tours, including the popular Live from Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood.

Touring for Florida Georgia Line is expected to resume in May 2021, as the group hits Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium as part of the Chillaxification Tour with Kenney Chesney.

More upcoming tour dates for Florida Georgia Line are included below:

MAY 1, 2021 – Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

MAY 8, 2021 – Miller Park – Milwaukee, WI

MAY 15, 2021 – Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

MAY 22, 2021 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

MAY 29, 2021 – Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO

JUN 5, 2021 – U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

JUN 12, 2021 – Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA

JUN 19, 2021 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

JUN 26, 2021 – Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

JUL 10, 2021 – Busch Stadium – St. Louis, MO

JUL 17, 2021 – CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA

JUL 24, 2021 – SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

JUL 31, 2021 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

AUG 7, 2021 – AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

AUG 14, 2021 – Ford Field – Detroit, MI

AUG 21, 2021 – MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

AUG 27, 2021 – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA

AUG 28, 2021 – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA