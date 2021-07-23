Live Nation Launches $20 Ticket “Return to Live” Promotion

LATEST
Live Nation is celebrating the return of full scale live entertainment this summer, and is offering tickets at a steep discount to help get fans back to seeing their favorite artists. The entertainment giant announced a Return to Live promotion that will see $20 all-in tickets available for nearly 1,000 shows in 2021.

The deal will be available beginning Wednesday, July 28 at noon (eastern time), with an “exclusive presale” available to T-Mobile customers beginning a day earlier. The offer will run for just five days (six for T-Mobile customers), closing out on August 1.

Fan favorites like Jason Aldean, The Doobie Brothers, Hall & Oates, Jonas Brothers and Trippie Redd are among the groups included in the return to live promotion.

“We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most,” said the Jonas Brothers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road,” said Zac Brown. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand new world.”

The $20 price includes all fees, meaning that the final price at checkout will be just $20 per ticket, rather than a transaction where the display price jumps substantially at the last moment from the advertized amount due to hidden fees. The all-in pricing model is becoming increasingly common, at least as a option for consumers to view tickets by, following criticism of hidden fee ticket marketplaces by the FTC.

It is unclear what percentage of any venue would have $20 tickets available for any given show, or whether any areas aside from lawn/general admission areas will be available.

Participating artists celebrating the Return to Live concerts include:

311

Jason Aldean

Megadeth

3 Doors Down

Jonas Brothers

NF

Alanis Morissette

Judas Priest

Pitbull

Alice Cooper

Kings of Leon

Primus

Brad Paisley

KISS

Rise Against

Brett Eldredge

KORN

Rod Wave

Brooks & Dunn

Lady A

Slipknot

Brothers Osborne

Lil Baby

The Black Crowes

Coheed and Cambria

Lindsey Stirling

The Doobie Brothers

Dierks Bentley

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Florida Georgia Line

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Trippie Redd

Daryl Hall & John Oates

Maroon 5

Zac Brown Band
