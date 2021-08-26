AXS Inks Long Term Ticketing Deal at Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion

AEG Presents and Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. announced a deal for operating and booking Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, which will include AXS taking over the...

AEG Presents and Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. announced a deal for operating and booking Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, which will include AXS taking over the ticketing contract from Ticketmaster. The venue, located on the edge of Cleveland’s Flats nightlife district on the banks of the Cuyahoga River, holds approximately 5,000 at capacity. Since opening in 1987, Jacobs Pavilion has seen performances by artists including The Ramones, Soundgarden, Ringo Starr, Britney Spears, Jack White, Green Day, Outkast, Nine Inch Nails, Mariah Carey, Twenty One Pilots, Travis Scott, John Legend, and Lorde.

“The Midwest has always been synonymous with an incredible live music scene, and Jacobs Pavilion is an important part of it,” says Rick Mueller, President of AEG Presents North America. “We’re thrilled to be able to expand our presence in one of America’s great music cities, while also working with Jacobs Entertainment to bring an even greater experience for fans and artists.”

The deal will take effect in the spring of 2022, and will include efforts by AEG to “help Jacobs Pavilion stay true to its established culture while continuing to drive growth and innovation that will expand the venue’s presence in the market,” according to the press release announcing the deal. The contract is exclusive for a ten year period.

“We are excited to welcome AEG Presents to Jacobs Pavilion and look forward to working with them over the next decade to enhance and expand the concert experience for Northeast Ohio’s many live music fans,” says Patrick McKinley, Regional Vice President of Jacobs Entertainment.

Jacobs Pavilion hosts a number of upcoming shows in the fall of 2021 as its Live Nation contract runs itself out. King Crimson plays there on Wednesday, September 1, with Brit Floyd, Coheed And Cambria, Primus, 311, Phoebe Bridgers and Nathanial Rateliff & The Night Sweats among the acts booked between now and the end of the year. There will likely be some overlap of events in 2022 that are presented by Live Nation and ticketed by Ticketmaster, as shows by Leon Bridges, Barnaked Ladies, David Gray and Alicia Keys that were rescheduled into 2022 are already on the calendar.