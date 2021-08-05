Tyler, The Creator Call Me If You Get Lost Tour Tickets on Sale Friday
Tyler, The Creator will be touring in early 2022, announcing the Call Me If You Get Lost tour with dates beginning in February at venues in the United States and Canada. Call Me If You Get Lost tickets go on sale Friday to the general public, with limited presale options available now.
The rapper will be joined by Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown on the tour, which is currently slated for 34 stops beginning on February 10 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Call Me If You Get Lost tour ticket prices haven’t been published, but a look at the New York stop indicates a price range beginning at just shy of $70 for upper level tickets, not including ticketing fees. Better seat locations and VIP options will likely go for far higher prices, particularly in areas where organizers opt to employ dynamic pricing and “platinum” type tickets, which jump prices to where they believe they would be valued on the secondary market.
Call Me If You Get Lost tickets can be found by visiting the purpose-built website https://callmeifyougetlost.com/ and selecting the show you’re hoping to find. Should it sell out quickly, secondary ticketing websites such as Ticket Club and MegaSeats will likely have plenty of inventory available. TicketNews readers can grab a free one-year membership at Ticket Club here: https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews (Ticket News is an affiliate of Ticket Club, and will receive a portion of sales generated through memberships generated using that code).
Tyler, The Creator Tour Dates – Call Me If You Get Lost Tour 2022
- Pechanga Arena , San Diego, California – Feb 10
- Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona – Feb 11
- Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada – Feb 12
- Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas – Feb 14
- American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas – Feb 16
- Chaifetz Arena, St Louis, Missouri – Feb 18
- Cable Dahmer Arena, Kansas City, Missouri – Feb 19
- Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota – Feb 20
- United Center, Chicago, Illinois – Feb 22
- Fisery Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Feb 24
- Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio – Feb 27
- Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan – Feb 28
- DCU Center, Worcester, Massachusetts – March 3
- Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia – March 4
- Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – March 6
- Capital One Arena, Washington DC – March 7
- Place Bell, Montreal, Quebec – March 9
- Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario – March 11
- Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – March 12
- Madison Square Garden, New York, New York – March 13
- Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, North Carolina – March 16
- Amway Center, Orlando, Florida – March 18
- Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida – March 19
- FTX Arena, Miami, Florida – March 20
- North Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, South Carolina – March 23
- Gas South Arena, Duluth, Georgia – March 25
- Toyota Center, Houston, Texas – March 27
- Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado – March 29
- Staples Center, Los Angeles, California – March 31
- Oakland Arena, Oakland, California – April 1
- Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California – April 2
- Moda Center, Portland, Oregon – April 4
- Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, British Columbia – April 7
- Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington – April 8
