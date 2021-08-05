Tyler, The Creator Call Me If You Get Lost Tour Tickets on Sale Friday

Tyler, The Creator will be touring in early 2022, announcing the Call Me If You Get Lost tour with dates beginning in February at...

Tyler, The Creator will be touring in early 2022, announcing the Call Me If You Get Lost tour with dates beginning in February at venues in the United States and Canada. Call Me If You Get Lost tickets go on sale Friday to the general public, with limited presale options available now.

The rapper will be joined by Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown on the tour, which is currently slated for 34 stops beginning on February 10 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Call Me If You Get Lost tour ticket prices haven’t been published, but a look at the New York stop indicates a price range beginning at just shy of $70 for upper level tickets, not including ticketing fees. Better seat locations and VIP options will likely go for far higher prices, particularly in areas where organizers opt to employ dynamic pricing and “platinum” type tickets, which jump prices to where they believe they would be valued on the secondary market.

Call Me If You Get Lost tickets can be found by visiting the purpose-built website https://callmeifyougetlost.com/ and selecting the show you’re hoping to find. Should it sell out quickly, secondary ticketing websites such as Ticket Club and MegaSeats will likely have plenty of inventory available. TicketNews readers can grab a free one-year membership at Ticket Club here: https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews (Ticket News is an affiliate of Ticket Club, and will receive a portion of sales generated through memberships generated using that code).

Tyler, The Creator Tour Dates – Call Me If You Get Lost Tour 2022