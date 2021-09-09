Coldplay to Open Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena October 22

The opening act for the newly renovated and renamed Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle will be Coldplay, announced earlier this week. The band will...

The opening act for the newly renovated and renamed Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle will be Coldplay, announced earlier this week. The band will perform its arena show in nearly five years on Friday, October 22, officially opening the new venue and home of the Seattle Kracken NHL Franchise. Coldplay’s new album, Music of the Spheres, is expected to be released just a week prior to the concert, which will be streamed live on Amazon’s Prime Video, Twitch, and Amazon Music.

Tickets for Coldplay will be on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 15 at 10 AM (pacific). Prior to that, there will be a presale open to those who register using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system, which allows the company to anticipate demand and price accordingly while simultaneously harvesting user data for future use. Registration for that is available to those interested through September 12, with codes distributed to those deemed “verified” for use in the presale taking place on September 14.

Live Nation, which signed a deal with Oak View Group to have Ticketmaster service several venues opening in the next few years earlier this year, is promoting the event, which will see We Are KING perform as opening act.

Amazon, which is based nearby, secured naming rights to the arena in 2020, naming it as a reminder for the urgent need for action to mitigate future climate change. It plans to operate as the first net Zero Carbon Certified arena in the world, using 100 percent renewable energy. It has plans to be a zero waste building and eliminate single-use plastics by 2024.

“We’ve embarked on what some may say was an impossible journey to turn this historic landmark into a world-class net Zero Carbon certified arena that’s first of its kind,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group. “This is why we’re so excited to have Coldplay who wholeheartedly believes in and supports sustainability efforts, be the first to play in the building for what will be a night to remember.”

Climate Pledge Arena began its life as the Washington State Pavilion in 1962 during the World’s Fair held in the city. It operated as the Seattle Center Coliseum from 1964-1994 and then as Key Arena at Seattle Center from 1995 through 2018, when it closed for the redevelopment.

“Last year, Amazon secured the naming rights to the historic arena originally built for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, and named it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the importance of fighting climate change,” said Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability at Amazon. “We are excited to see this building come to life as a beacon for climate action, and look forward to welcoming Coldplay for a special night filled with hope and optimism.”