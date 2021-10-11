Nashville Superspeedway Partners with ASM Global for Concerts

Nashville Superspeedway announced it has entered a partnership with ASM Global to bring concerts and festivals to its location in the middle-Tennessee region. The...

Nashville Superspeedway announced it has entered a partnership with ASM Global to bring concerts and festivals to its location in the middle-Tennessee region. The deal, which is non-exclusive and began on September 28 of this year, is the first for an auto-racing venue in the ASM portfolio.

“As the world’s leading provider of live-event experiences, ASM Global is uniquely positioned to provide world-class entertainment opportunities for music and sports fans in Middle Tennessee and throughout the region,” said Chuck Steedman, ASM Global executive vice president for strategy and development. “We are tremendously excited to work with Erik Moses and the team at the Nashville Superspeedway and to have the Superspeedway as our first auto-racing venue. The team is very active in the desire to bring a multitude of events to the Superspeedway.”

Nashville Superspeedway opened in 2001 and has the a permanent capacity of 25,000, with the ability to bring total capacity to over 150,000 when portable seats are used. It hosted a number of NASCAR and Indycar races every year for close to a decade before dropping its NASCAR sanction. After use as a private and testing facility, the track was reopened in 2021 with the Tennessee Lottery 250 (NASCAR Infinity Series), Ally 400 (NASCAR Cup Series) and Rackley Roofing 200 (NASCAR Truck Series).

There aren’t yet any concerts or events on the NSS calendar, but plans are to bring live music and lifestyle festivals as well as sports events to the facility.

“We are thrilled to partner with a global industry leader like ASM Global to continue the work we began a year ago to reopen, revitalize and reposition the Nashville Superspeedway as a beloved racetrack on the NASCAR circuit and a leading venue in Middle Tennessee for a diverse assortment of live events,” said Erik Moses, president, Nashville Superspeedway. “The enthusiastic response to our first NASCAR tripleheader race weekend, including the sold-out inaugural Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Father’s Day 2021, and the support we’ve seen for the other events hosted here in the last year has strengthened our confidence in our ability to curate, attract and host top-quality sports and entertainment events at the Nashville Superspeedway. We look forward to working with ASM Global to bring exciting entertainment to the residents, visitors and guests of Middle Tennessee.”