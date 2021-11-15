Billy Joel Announces Pittsburgh Concert; Houston Sales Paused

Billy Joel is returning to Pittsburgh in the summer of 2022, announcing an August 11 concert at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates....

Billy Joel is returning to Pittsburgh in the summer of 2022, announcing an August 11 concert at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The show will be the singer’s second at the venue, having previously played there in 2016.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Billy Joel back to Pittsburgh and PNC Park,” said Travis Williams, President, Pittsburgh Pirates. “He is one of the biggest concert draws in the world, selling out arenas and stadiums across the globe, and a favorite here at our Park. This will be an amazing night.”

Tickets for Billy Joel at PNC Park are on sale to the general public on Friday, November 19. American Express card members will be given presale access for tickets beginning Monday, November 15.

The news regarding his Pittsburgh show came almost simultaneously to news that ticket sales for a previously announced show at Houston’s Minute Maid Park were being paused in the wake of the tragic events at Astroworld in the city. Joel is scheduled to perform in Houston on September 23, 2022, but has temporarily paused the sales on that date out of respect for the victims of the tragedy.

“Out of respect for the Houston community after the events at Astroworld on Friday, organizers for the upcoming Billy Joel concert scheduled for Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday, September 23, today announced they are delaying the on sale until further notice,” his team said in a statement last week. “Tickets were scheduled to go on sale on Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m. Organizers will provide an update shortly on when ticket sales will begin.”

That Houston concert had been announced just prior to the Travis Scott-helmed festival at NRG Park, which has drawn a flurry of lawsuits in the wake of a deadly crowd “crush” incident that has highlighted a number of safety issues at Live Nation Entertainment events in the last 20 years.

Joel returned to the stage at Madison Square Garden in early November, resuming the record-breaking residency shows that he has been performing for several years at the iconic New York arena. He is scheduled to play there monthly through April, with expectations that he will continue to perform there regularly in addition to his other shows. Other dates on his calendar include a January 28 performance at Hard Rock Live in Florida, a night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 26, and a March 12 show at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. Visit his website to see more tour dates.