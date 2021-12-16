Tyler, The Creator, Tame Impala Headline BUKU Festival 2022 Lineup

BUKU Music + Art Project has announced its return to New Orleans in 2022, bringing the boutique festival back for its 10-year anniversary and...

BUKU Music + Art Project has announced its return to New Orleans in 2022, bringing the boutique festival back for its 10-year anniversary and first show since 2019. Tyler, The Creator and Tame Impala are among a slew of headlining performers planned to take the stage at the festival, scheduled for March 25-26, 2022.

Tickets for BUKU 2022 are on sale to the general public beginning December 20. Prior to that, fans can sign up for a presale taking place beginning Friday, December 17 at the festival’s official website.

Joining the headliners on the lineup are acts including Porter Robinson, Rezz, and Alison Wonderland, plus British indie-rock phenoms Glass Animals, horror-core rap duo $UICIDEBOY$, famed emo and punk heroes Taking Back Sunday, Long Beach rapper Vince Staples, Colombian R&B singer Kali Uchis, and West Coast rap phenom Baby Keem. This is followed by bass producer and Wakaan founder Liquid Stranger, Denver melodic-house producer Lane 8, Ohio rapper and singer Trippie Redd, genre-blending South London producer TroyBoi, and Houston hip-hop artist Maxo Kream. Local acts on the bill include TVBOO, sfam, GLBL WRMNG, Neno Calvin, 504icygrl, ANTWIGADEE!, BluShakurX, Rob49, Stone Cold Jzzle, Tatyanna XL, Treety, and many more.

Beyond the performances, the Buku Festival promises an “authentic New Orleans experience” that fosters self-expression with costumes and a myriad of personalities. Civic duty is also a part of the festival template, including the Take Action Project aiming to elevate awareness on social and environmental issues.

Beyond the general admission ($239 plus fees) and GA+ ($339.50 plus fees) tickets, BUKU will also be offering two types of VIP packages. For the VIP option ($429.50 plus fees), guests will receive access to the BUKU rooftop and VIP viewing decks with amazing views of the two main stages, air-conditioned restrooms, VIP only bar & food options, a fast track entry lane, and access to the VIP chill area with seating, water refill, charging, and more. The TOO BUKU package ($789.50 plus fees) will include all of these amenities along with a free open bar and snacks in exclusive areas, access to Grand Oaks Mansion with an open bar, VIP viewing decks with lounge seating, a free locker with charging capabilities, unlimited re-entry to the festival site, and guest list to one official BUKU after party of your choice.